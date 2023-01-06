The downtown building once housing the since-closed The George Jones museum, restaurant and bar is slated to house DraftKings Sports & Social and a cowboy-themed bar, according to a Metro permit related to signage.
The effort to get the business operational comes after a partnership comprising Atlanta-based The Ardent Companies and local real estate investor Jeffrey Welk paid $28.5 million for the building in July 2022 (read here) — only seven months after it changed ownership hands for $21 million.
The three-story brick building is located in The District at 128 Second Ave. N. and home to no tenants. The Post was unable to determine an opening date.
Detroit also offers a DraftKings Sports & Social.
Based in Boston and founded in 2012, DraftKings bills itself as a fantasy sports contest and sports betting company. A release notes DraftKings Sports & Social — a partnership between the company and Baltimore-based The Cordish Companies Live! — will bring DraftKings' sports gaming products “to life by offering engaging, interactive fan-first destinations to its customers.”
Signage designs submitted to Metro note "PBR" — a reference to the Professional Bullriders Association. The PBR and Live!, a division of The Cordish Companies Live!, co-operate multiple PBR Cowboy Bar locations, according to trade publication Chain Store Age (read here).
The DraftKings Sports & Social concept is likely to be similar to what Penn Entertainment Inc. (which has some ownership in sports- and pop culture-focused digital media company Barstool Sports) has planned for the downtown building last home to Joe’s Crab Shack (read here).