The downtown building once housing the since-closed The George Jones museum, restaurant and bar is slated to house DraftKings Sports & Social and a cowboy-themed bar, according to a Metro permit related to signage.

The effort to get the business operational comes after a partnership comprising Atlanta-based The Ardent Companies and local real estate investor Jeffrey Welk paid $28.5 million for the building in July 2022 (read here) — only seven months after it changed ownership hands for $21 million.

