New York-based women’s boutique retailer LoveShackFancy will open in 12South on April 8.
According to a release, the shop will take the space formerly home to boutique Serendipity and located at 2301 12th Ave. S. Of note, an investor group led by Elliott Kyle paid $2.95 million for the building in January (read more here). The building's other retail space last accommodating Franklin Juice Co. and will next be home to Gorjana, a West Coast-based jewelry company.
Rebecca Hessel Cohen serves as founder and creative director of LoveShackFancy, which began operations in 2013. The brand also offers locations in Manhattan’s West Village and Upper East Side; Sag Harbor and Southampton, New York; Palm Beach, Florida; Miami; Charleston; West Hollywood and Newport Beach, California; Dallas; Austin; and Houston.
The LoveShackFancy inventory is, according to the release, “rich in detail, flattering silhouettes, soft hues and intricate lace, with an emphasis on whimsical hand-dyed fabrics and enchanting vintage-inspired romantic floral prints.”
“[Nashville] has such an infectious energy,” Cohen said in the release. “It’s a [city] I’ve wanted to tap into for a long time. This store [is] inspired by the city and has a very vibrant, music-oriented vibe to it. We are beyond excited to see all our Nashville ladies strutting around town in their minis.”
The hours of operation will be Mondays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Of note, the lease (terms of which are not being disclosed) was finalized without the building having to be marketed, Kyle said.
"Both Gorjana and LoveShackFancy have large followings in Nashville, so we’re confident they’ll open strong and perform well," Kyle said. "We’ve seen their stores in other markets, and we loved the juxtaposition of LoveShack’s very distinctive and free flowing aesthetic next to Gorjana’s design-by-restraint look. We think the two brands next to each other play very well visually, and we’re elated to have these highly sought after brands joining the mix on 12South.”
