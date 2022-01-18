An investor group led by Elliott Kyle has paid $2.95 million for the 12South building previously home to Franklin Juice Company and fashion retailer Serendipity.
The seller of the property, located at 2301 12th Ave. S., was a partnership that included local real estate professional Mark Deutschmann. The partnership acquired the property in 1995 for $148,000.
The new owners already have landed two national retailers that are new to the Nashville market.
“We’re thrilled to acquire a charming and well-preserved historic building that is the northern-most front door of the commercial 12South corridor,” said Kyle, who declined to identity the tenants, deferring to the pair. The Post was unable to determine the retailers at publication time.
“We look forward to the tenants making their announcements,” Kyle said. “We know there will be a lot of excitement around their openings.”
The building offers about 4,880 square feet. As such, the deal is the equivalent of about $605 per square foot.
Franklin Juice Company now operates in East Nashville, while Serendipity relocated to a nearby 12South building.
Chad Grout, founder of Brentwood-based Urban Grout Commercial Real Estate, represented the sellers.
