Locally based café chain Barista Parlor will relocate to the Voorhees Building at Paseo South Gulch from its current location within the district at 610 Magazine St.
The Andy Mumma-founded Barista Parlor by this time next year will join Australia-influenced all-day café Two Hands (read here) at the mixed-use development, major work on which continues. Two Hands will operate from the site’s Antiques Building.
New York-based SomeraRoad, which operates a Nashville office, is undertaking Paseo South Gulch, with a main address of 620 Eighth Ave. S. Via an LLC, the company paid $30 million for the property in 2019. Paseo South Gulch, which will include two future towers, sits at a site in which The Gulch and Pie Town overlap (read more here).
According to a SomeraRoad spokesperson, Barista Parlor will take 2,200 square feet of the Voorhees Building’s total of 10,000 square feet of ground-level retail space.
The Barista Parlor move will come after Gulch master developer MarketStreet Enterprises in February paid about $4.42 million for The Gulch property from which operates Barista Parlor Golden Sound (read here). Of note, the seller was Black Keys frontman and guitarist Dan Auerbach.
The 0.25-acre property is located at 610 Magazine St. and offers the café building, which once housed a recording studio. Barista Parlor opened in the structure in 2012.
The aforementioned Andy Mumma also operates a Barista Parlor at W Nashville Hotel in The Gulch (see here). He could not be reached for comment. But according to asource who asked to go unnamed, an early 2023 opening is eyed at the Voorhees Building.
