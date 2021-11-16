Australia-influenced all-day café Two Hands will open in the second quarter of 2022 in Pie Town — to be the New York-based concept’s first locale in the Southeast.
Specifically, the café will operate within the Antiques Building (pictured) of SomeraRoad’s Paseo South Gulch mixed-use development at 620 Eighth Ave. S.
Terms of the lease were not disclosed in a release.
Henry Roberts, a native of Sydney, founded Two Hands. The café offers Australian food items, specialty coffees and craft cocktails. Reinforcing the all-day concept, the Two Hands expresso bar will serve as a cocktail bar at night. Two Hands will offer an exterior entrance and signage on Eighth, and will join GoodVets at the Antiques Mall.
Two Hands has locations in New York City’s Tribeca, Williamsburg, NoHo and Nolita districts, along with an Austin location.
“Two Hands will become a go-to destination for those that live, work, or come to experience Paseo South Gulch,” Jonathon Reeser, SomeraRoad director, said in the release. “At Paseo, we will deliver experiences that are original, authentic, and can’t be replicated elsewhere. With Two Hands’ focus on service and connectivity, it will act as a versatile community gathering hub within the Antiques Building. We’re thrilled to welcome Two Hands to Nashville and to our project.”
Paseo South Gulch eventually will offer two mixed-use towers that will join the Antiques Mall and The Bill Voorhees Co. (office) buildings, with all the structures to be connected via walkways and terraces. The towers will offer a collective 620 residential units, 18,000 square feet of office, and 14,000 square feet of retail.
The Paseo South Gulch office space is being leased by Charlie Gibson of Cushman & Wakefield, with Elam Freeman of Ojas Partners leading retail leasing.
