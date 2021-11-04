Carne Mare, a contemporary Italian chophouse created by chef Andrew Carmellini, will open in the W Nashville hotel on Friday, Nov. 12.
Carne Mare joins recently opened sister restaurant The Dutch in the hotel (read here).
A James Beard Award-winning chef, Carmellini is undertaking and overseeing the two restaurants with Luke Ostrom and Josh Pickard of NoHo Hospitality. Carne Mare is now taking reservations online.
Levi Raines will oversee the Carne Mare kitchen, and the restaurant will employ approximately 50 people as it begins operations.
“We’ve been amazed by the reception of The Dutch, and we’re looking forward to opening a second restaurant that’s totally different but just as exciting,” Carmellini said in the release, “Carne Mare is intended to be a night out: We want our guests to feel a sense of familiarity when they walk through the doors, but they’ll encounter unexpected and surprising elements throughout the evening for an experience unlike anything else in Nashville.”
Opening for dinner Wednesdays through Sundays to start, with Monday and Tuesday service coming soon, Carne Mare will offer a menu that focuses on steak and seafood and that reflects Carmellini’s having worked with Valentino Mercantile at the Michelin two-star San Domenico in Emilio-Romagna, Italy. Of note, NoHo Hospitality in 2009 opened Locanda Verde, a Tribeca Italian taverna, in Robert de Niro’s Greenwich Hotel, with the restaurant later earning a James Beard Best New Restaurant nomination.
New York City-based architecture and design firm Rockwell Group oversaw the design for Carne Mare, which fuses an historic Italian trattoria vibe and a contemporary aesthetic, the release notes.
The main dining room offers a barrel-vault ceiling and can accommodate 84 guests. A 40-person outdoor patio, bar room and private dining room (which seats 22) complement the main space.
Twelfth Avenue Realty Holdings LLC (a partnership between Nashville-based Corner Partnership, Florida-based Hospitality Gaming Advisors and Chicago-based Magellan Development) owns the building, the main address for which is 300 12th Ave. S., in which the two restaurants and the W Nashville hotel operate.
