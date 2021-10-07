American comfort food restaurant The Dutch has opened at W Nashville in The Gulch.
Chef Andrew Carmellini oversees the business. The main address of the hotel, which also is now open, is 300 12th Ave. S. Local hotel industry veteran chef Jorge Gonzalez will run the kitchen at The Dutch, according to a release.
Carmellini holds two James Beard Awards, a New York Times two- and three-star review and a Best New Chef recognition by Food & Wine.
“We’ve been working on this project for seven years, so it’s amazing to finally see these restaurants come to life,” Carmellini, an Ohio native, said in a previously issued release. “Nashville has come so far since I first visited the city 20 years ago. The food scene here is incredible, and I’m honored to have the opportunity to be a part of it.”
The Dutch will feature brunch, lunch and supper, with its menu to offer dishes such as grilled hanger steak with kimchi fried rice and a sunny-side-up egg, crab salad with Bloody Mary dressing and pecan duck with dirty rice, scallion and kumquat, the release notes. The bar will offer domestic spirits, international wines and craft beers.
New York City-based architecture and design firm Rockwell Group designed the interior of The Dutch.
The Dutch is open seven days per week for breakfast and Tuesdays through Saturdays for dinner.
In addition, and as previously reported, the W will offer Carne Mare, with its menu will draw from Carmellini’s work at high-end restaurants in Europe, including under Valentino Mercantile at the Michelin two-star San Domenico in Emilio-Romagna, Italy. Its menu will focus on steaks, seafood and Italian specialties, as well as Italian wine and cocktails.
Carmellini’s partners in The Dutch and Carne Mare are hospitality industry veteran Luke Ostrom and Josh Pickard of New York City’s NoHo Hospitality. Pickard and Ostrom have opened restaurants in New York City, Baltimore and Detroit.
The W includes a rooftop bar with views of the city, a swimming pool and a live music venue. It also will be home to locally owned cafe Barista Parlor.
