Turnbridge.png

Ashwood 12 South

New York-based real estate investment and development firm Turnbridge Equities has announced health foods concept SunLife Organics will be a tenant in its under-construction Ashwood 12 South.

The restaurant will join café/bar Two Hands and restaurant Sushi-san as part of the future mixed-use development’s food and beverage lineup, as the Post reported in April (read here).

107.png

107 Fourth Ave. N.