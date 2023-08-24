New York-based real estate investment and development firm Turnbridge Equities has announced health foods concept SunLife Organics will be a tenant in its under-construction Ashwood 12 South.
The restaurant will join café/bar Two Hands and restaurant Sushi-san as part of the future mixed-use development’s food and beverage lineup, as the Post reported in April (read here).
Based in Malibu, Calif., SunLife Organics offers smoothies, energy bowls, granola, matcha and hydration powders.
SunLife Organics operates 12 stores, with eight in California. Austin, Chicago and Miami also are home to the concept.
The announcement of SunLife Organics comes as Turnbridge Equities recently landed a $77.94 million construction loan for Ashwood 12 South (read here).
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, Lakestar Finance LLC provided the loan. The LLC is affiliated with New York-based Soros Fund Management, a private investment management firm founded by billionaire George Soros.
“We were fortunate to be able to obtain construction financing in this difficult environment,” Andrew Joblon, Turnbridge Equities founder, said in the release. “We are grateful for the close relationships we’ve created with financing sources that allowed us to move this exciting project forward."
The development is unfolding at 2212 12th Ave. S., with Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church having previously operated from the property.
A release notes a fourth quarter 2024 construction completion is eyed for Ashwood 12 South, which will offer 116,500 square feet of retail and office space.
In addition, Turnbridge Equities is undertaking a smaller retail project nearby and next to Faherty’s (read here), with that building fully preleased and having just landed cafe and donut concept The Salty.
Hattie B’s to expand Midtown space
A permit has been issued to allow for the Midtown Hattie B’s Hot Chicken to expand into the adjacent building last home to Gigi’s Cupcakes.
The permit is valued at $250,000.
Hattie B’s is located at 112 19th Ave. S., while the ex-Gigi’s structures offers an address of 1816 Broadway. Hattie B’s opened in Midtown in 2012 (read here) and Gigi’s closed in 2020 (read here). (See both buildings here.)
Hattie B’s operates 10 locations — including outposts in Atlanta, Birmingham, Dallas, Las Vegas and Memphis.
Developer of Broadway-area project lands $9.5M loan
The Ohio company undertaking a six-story structure that sits behind the building housing Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row has landed a $9.5 million loan related to the project.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, multiple entities have provided the loan.
An LLC affiliated with Columbus-area based TC Restaurant Group (TCRG) owns the property, with the building rising at 107 Fourth Ave. N. The LLC paid $10.2 million — a noteworthy per-square-foot equivalent of $2,129 — for the property in May 2022 (read here).
The building will offer multiple bars and live music stages, a gift shop and a rooftop deck. TCRG has enlisted Franklin-based Barnett Design Studio for architectural work and RaganSmith Associates of Nashville for land-planning and engineering duties.
TCRG also owns downtown’s Jason Aldean's Kitchen + Rooftop Bar, Luke’s 32 Bridge, Tequila Cowboy, Luigi’s City Pizza, Sun Diner, Miranda Lambert’s Casa Rosa, FGL House and Wanna B’s. The company does not own the building housing Dierks Bentley's, as an LLC affiliated with Los Angeles-based Stockdale Capital Partners paid $30.5 million for that property, also in May 2022.