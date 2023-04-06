New York-based real estate investment and development firm Turnbridge Equities has announced café/bar Two Hands and restaurant Sushi-san will be part of the food and beverage line-up at its now underway Ashwood 12 South.
As the Post reported earlier this week, new images have released related to the mixed-use project, which will unfold at 2212 12th Ave. S., with Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church having previously operated from property.
A release notes a fourth quarter 2024 construction completion is eyed for Ashwood 12 South, which will offer 116,500 square feet of retail and office space.
Relatedly, Turnbridge Equities has pledged to donate $100,000 to the 12South Neighborhood Association to be used for future beautification and natural preservation needs throughout the 12South area, and to offset the loss of on-site tree removal.
“As an electric entertainment destination boasting a thriving and internationally recognized dining scene, along with a community of highly discerning residents and consumers, bringing this first-in-kind experience to Nashville was a natural next step,” Andrew Joblon, founder of Turnbridge Equities, said in the release. “With a diverse mix of retail, dining, and work options, the arrival of Ashwood 12 South represents the continued standing of Nashville’s reputation as an enticing destination to live, work, and visit.”
Turnbridge will partner with Chicago-based Lettuce Entertain You Restaurants (LEYR) on Sushi-san, which is led by R.J. Melman. The two teamed on Aba at Turnbridge’s Music Lane, a mixed-use development located on South Congress Avenue in Austin.
Lettuce Entertain You Restaurants owns, manages and licenses more than 110 restaurants in Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Nevada, California, Texas, Virginia, Florida and Washington D.C.
"Following the success of Aba, we are excited to partner once again with Turnbridge Equities to bring Sushi-san [to Nashville]," Melman, LEYR president, said in the release. "Sushi-san is a neighborhood-driven concept and we feel that Ashwood 12 South will cater perfectly to the 12South neighborhood and we are looking forward to being a part of it."
Leasing officials include CBRE Senior Vice Presidents Frank Thomasson and Byran Fort (office), Jeremy Zidell, founder of RUE Realty, and Elam Freeman, founder of Ojas Partners for retail work.
Other local entities participating in the project include Bell & Associates Construction; STG Design (architect of record/interior designer); Dryden Architecture (design architect); HDLA (landscape architect); Barge Cauthen & Associates (civil engineer); EMC Structural Engineers; Code Wizard (building code consultant); Wilmont (environmental consultant) and KCI Technologies (traffic/parking consultant).
Lipscomb sells three properties near campus
Lipscomb University has undertaken the latest in what has become a series of real estate transactions — with this deal, however, seeing the school as the seller and not the buyer.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, Lipscomb sold for a collective $2.2 million three properties: 1110 Caldwell Lane, 1112 Caldwell Lane and 1518 Grandview Drive.
The buyer was Franklin’s Sunnybrook Investment LLC, details about which the Post was unable to determine.
The university paid $1 million for the two adjacent Caldwell Lane properties (neither offering a building) in late 2014, Metro records show. It paid about $493,000 for the 1518 Grandview Drive property, which offers a single-family home, in late 2022.
The transaction follows Lipscomb’s having completed multiple purchases of properties from RER Partnership since October 2022 (read here).
Lipscomb officials have declined to comment regarding the university’s previous real estate deals and their plans related to those efforts.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the latest transaction.