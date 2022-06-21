Emmy Squared Pizza will open by month’s end in the space New York-style Shep's Delicatessen most recently occupied in East Nashville’s Five Points, according to a release.
The announcement comes a few weeks after Shep’s officials announced the Jewish deli's closing after only about 15 months of operations at 1000 Main St. A statement at the time (read here) suggested a relocation of Shep’s is being considered.
Now with 16 locations, Emmy Squared Pizza — which focuses on Detroit-style pizza — has a presence in New York City, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, Atlanta, Louisville and Charlotte. Locally, the concept has a presence in The Gulch, Germantown and Green Hills.
Detroit-style pizza is characterized by a square shape, crispy bottom, fluffy dough, cheesy “frico” crust and sauce stripes.
Howard Greenstone serves as chief executive officer of Emmy Squared Pizza, which also offers burgers, salads, plant-based meatballs, a turkey burger, appetizers, cocktails, wine and beer. He said the east side outpost will operate from about 2,500 square feet of dining space with 65 seats and will feature menu items and offerings celebrating the district.
“We are inspired by the thriving spirit of the East Nashville community and we look forward to introducing unique culinary offerings and experiences to complement the vibrant dining scene of the neighborhood as we continue to create employment opportunities in Nashville,” Greenstone said in the release.
The looming opening of Emmy Squared Pizza comes about nine months after Charlotte-based Crosland Southeast listed the building for sale in September 2021. Shep’s replaced Marché Artisan Foods in the space.
Greenstone, Ken Levitan and Pennington Pribbenow own Shep’s, which offered pastrami, corned beef, chopped liver and traditional egg creams. Greenstone and Pribbenow worked together at Red Pebbles Hospitality, the parent company of (in addition to Emmy Squared) Adele’s, 404 Kitchen, Bajo Sexto, The Nashville Sundae Club, Gertie’s Bar, Ella’s on 2nd, Lala’s Pool Bar and Sadie’s.
