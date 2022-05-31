New York-style Shep's Delicatessen has ceased operations in East Nashville’s Five Points after only about 15 months.
The closing comes eight months after Charlotte-based Crosland Southeast listed the building from which Shep’s operated, with an address of 1000 Main St., for sale in September 2021 (read here). Shep’s began business in February of that year and replaced Marché Artisan Foods in the space (read here).
Shep’s officials could not be reached for comment regarding specifics of the closing. However, a statement suggests a relocation is being considered.
“It's been an honor to be part of the community and we are forever grateful for the opportunity to serve our guests,” the restaurant’s owners emailed the Post. “We are excited to bring Shep's back to life when we relocate to a larger space.”
Restaurateurs Howard Greenstone, Ken Levitan and Pennington Pribbenow owned the Jewish delicatessen, which offered house-made pastrami, corned beef, chopped liver and traditional egg creams. Greenstone and Pribbenow worked together at Red Pebbles Hospitality, which owns Adele’s, 404 Kitchen, Bajo Sexto and Emmy Squared.
Shep’s is named for Greenstone’s grandfather Israel “Shep” Shapiro, one of 13 children whose parents immigrated from Eastern Europe and settled in Bayonne, New Jersey.
The closing comes as the nearby King Solomon Gyros closed this past weekend.
