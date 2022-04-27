A prominent Five Points storefront is set to see a bar and restaurant open in May, Post sister publication Nashville Scene reports.
Nashvillians Rick Ryan and Steven Murff plan to open 5 Points Diner in the the Woodland Street space formerly home to Cajun/Creole restaurant Tenn Sixteen. Tenn Sixteen closed in late 2019, and the building where it was located sold in March for $3.2 million (read here).
The new business, the Scene reports, is inspired by visits to Duplex Diner in Washington, D.C., and it will be “extremely LGBTQ+ friendly.” The restaurant will offer brunch on the weekends, plus dinner and late-night food, with last call at 3 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
Eventually, the team plans to open the Rainbow Loft upstairs as a more low-key alternative to the diner.
“It’s not going to be like one of the crazy packed downtown bars,” 5 Points Diner General Manager Travis Krothe told the Scene. “We’ll control the capacity of the crowds, but since the bar is 60 percent of the square footage, we’re going to make it a focal point.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.