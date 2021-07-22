Roberta’s, the Brooklyn-based pizza restaurant that has garnered national acclaim and has offered a presence locally on the east side since early this year, has found another Nashville home.
The restaurant will operate in a 12South commercial building once used as a residence and located at 2405 12th Ave. S. An entity affiliated with Roberta’s recently paid $2.8 million for the property (read here). In addition to its main location in the Bushwick district of Brooklyn, Roberta’s operates a location in the Los Angeles area and in Brooklyn’s Williamsburg district. It also has a presence in the Chicago and New York food halls of New York-based Urban Space.
Roberta’s specializes in wood-fired pizza, salads and cocktails, but also offers multiple other menu items. It is praised for its food quality and distinctive interior vibe. Locally, Roberta’s has been available since January at East Nashville-based boutique hotel Urban Cowboy, which is owned by Lyon Porter. Of note, Porter is a Nashville-based real estate broker who teamed with Elliott Kyle to represent the buyer in the aforementioned 12South transaction.
Brandon Hoy, Roberta’s co-owner with chef and owner Carlo Mirarchi, said the team is not ready to announce an opening date for the future 12South Roberta’s.
“It’s been exciting working with Urban Cowboy and we fell in love with Nashville doing that, so we wanted a permanent home,” Hoy said. He added that the Urban Cowboy Roberta’s (read more here at Post sister publication Nashville Scene) is likely to remain open after the 12South locale is operational.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.