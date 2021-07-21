A 12South commercial building once used as a residence has sold for $2.8 million — 20.5 times the figure for which the property last changed hands 25 years ago.
The new owner of the property, with an address of 2405 12th Ave. S. and across 12th from Mafiaoza’s, is a Woodbury, New York-based LLC, details about which the Post was unable to determine.
The seller was Johnny Thomas, who acquired the property in 1996 for $136,500, according to Metro records. Thomas had operated Thomas Tours from the building, which is now vacant. The property sits next to the structure home to restaurant Bottle Cap (and formerly The Flip Side).
Ronnie Wenzler (executive director), Michael Havens (senior director) and Madison Wenzler (senior associate) with the local office of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller.
Nashville-based brokers Elliott Kyle and Lyon Porter represented the buyer.
