Less than two months after receiving an investment from Bridgestone Americas, Yoshi has added a member to its C-Suite.
Ed Lewis will serve as the car care company's chief commercial officer in what is a newly created position, according to a release.
Prior to joining Yoshi, Lewis served as senior vice president for Chicago-based Arrive Mobility — which bills itself as a "last-mile mobility and parking solutions" company. At Arrive, he played a key role in scaling operations from a business-to-consumer app to a business-to-business-to-consumer platform.
During his career, Lewis has founded and scaled fast-growing technology companies, with two start-ups — IPIX and Telular — having participated in initial public offerings. In addition, he has held business development positions at Motorola and Syniverse.
Brian Frist co-founded Yoshi, which relocated its headquarters from Silicon Valley to Nashville in 2019. The on-demand auto services startup announced in December it will begin operations in Saudi Arabia (read here).
