The Vanderbilt University Division of Government and Community Relations has named former YMCA official Kathleen Fuchs Hritz as senior director of community relations.

According to a release, Hritz most recently worked as assistant director for the Vanderbilt Turner Family Center for Social Ventures at the Owen Graduate School of Management. That entity provides graduate students leadership development skills focused on social impact through business.

Hritz

Kathleen Fuchs Hritz