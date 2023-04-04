The Vanderbilt University Division of Government and Community Relations has named former YMCA official Kathleen Fuchs Hritz as senior director of community relations.
According to a release, Hritz most recently worked as assistant director for the Vanderbilt Turner Family Center for Social Ventures at the Owen Graduate School of Management. That entity provides graduate students leadership development skills focused on social impact through business.
With Vanderbilt since 2016, Hritz will serve in a senior-level role and oversee Vanderbilt’s engagement and grant-making in the region.
Prior to joining VU, Hritz worked seven years for YMCA of Middle Tennessee, last serving as Latino Achievers senior program director.
Hritz holds an MBA degree from Vanderbilt and a bachelor’s degree in human and organizational development and Spanish, also from the university. In addition, she has a master’s degree in civic leadership from Lipscomb University.
It is unclear if Hritz either replaces somebody or if her role is new to Vanderbilt.
“Kathleen is known for cultivating strong partnerships that lead to positive systemic change,” Nathan Green, Vanderbilt vice chancellor for government and community relations, said in the release. “Her skill in working well with a variety of organizations will help Vanderbilt continue to build relationships on behalf of the university that impact lives.”
The move comes as Vanderbilt’s Division of Government and Community Relations added Eben Cathey as senior director for local government relations in late 2022 (read here).
Cathey arrived from Calvert Street Group, at which he focused on development projects and the regulatory approval process. He previously worked for the Metro Codes and Planning Department as special assistant to the director.