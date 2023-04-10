Carol Goss Daniels — the veteran executive director of the Tennessee Press Association known for her fundraising skills and work with nonprofits — died April 8 after an eight-year battle with colon cancer.
She was 59.
According to a release, Daniels moved to Tennessee in 2007 from her native Canada, working in marketing with nonprofit organizations. These included Belle Meade Plantation, Books from Birth of Middle Tennessee, Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage, the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women campaign, the Nashville Rescue Mission, the Nashville Symphony and Watkins College of Art, Design and Film.
Daniels chaired annual fundraising events and was recognized with the Association of Fundraising Professionals’ Volunteer of the Year award in 2013. She served on the Nashville Symphony Orchestra board of trustees and on the board of directors of Project Cure. In addition, she was a member of The Andrew Jackson Foundation board of trustees, which runs the Hermitage and its 1,100 acres.
Related to her work with the Tennessee Press Association, Daniels served as executive vice president of Tennessee Press Service, which represents the sales and marketing interests of Tennessee’s newspapers and their associated digital properties.
“When we hired Carol … the organization was really struggling,” Dave Gould, owner of Main Street Media of Tennessee and president of the Tennessee Press Service, said in the release. “Carol quickly got things turned around, leading by example and building an outstanding team. Today, the association is on sound footing.
“Our industry has been going through such incredible change and Carol was always so positive, passionate, optimistic and encouraging," Gould added.
Chris Vass, TPA president, said Daniels was a “passionate champion of the First Amendment and a tireless advocate for association members who relied on her skill, high-energy and determination to advance our mission and values.”
Daniels graduated from The University of Calgary with a degree in criminal justice and would later earn a degree in marketing from Mount Royal College.
Daniels began her career in the media industry at the Calgary Sun in Calgary, Alberta, Canada in 2003. She was later recruited to oversee the English-language division of Toronto-based Canoe as director of national sales and marketing.
In 2012, and after moving to Tennessee, Daniels joined The Leaf-Chronicle in Clarksville as sales and marketing director; in 2015, she became general manager.
Daniels is survived by her husband of 15 years, Frank Daniels III (former president of Post parent company FW Publishing) of Clarksville, in addition to her mother, siblings, children, step-children, grandchildren and step-grandchildren.
Services are pending and will be held at Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home in Clarksville.