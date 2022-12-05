Rachel Blackhurst serves as director of government affairs for commercial real estate development association NAIOP Nashville.
The recently created role is new to the membership organization.
Blackhurst oversees the organization’s public policy development and advocacy at the state and local levels after having previously spent five years as the director of public policy and advocacy for the Alzheimer’s Association, Tennessee.
Blackhurst, who holds a law degree from New York Law School, recently offered the Post her thoughts on the challenges developers and the Metro Codes Department face related to Nashville’s construction boom.
You are in contact with elected officials regarding the challenge. What are some their views?
The members of the state legislature that I have spoken with about this issue specifically have been very understanding — not only of how issues around permitting can cause a problem business-wise throughout the state but also understand how the uncertainty and lack of predictability is negatively impacting development now and will only increase in the future.
Similarly, locally elected officials are highly aware that issues around permitting are a significant problem. I would love to actually applaud Metro Nashville for the work it has done in the last year to audit its many departments to investigate the cause of these problems and start proposing solutions.
NAIOP is looking at work done in Florida and Georgia for cues related to how things can improve in Nashville. Your thoughts?
I think we can learn a great deal from these two states. Both Georgia and Florida have experienced rapid growth both in city centers and statewide. We have been looking closely at recent legislation passed in both these states, bills that have helped not only to speed up the permitting process, but make it more predictable and provide local departments with incentives to process building permits within a 30-day time frame. We know for instance in Florida, that the changes the state made, particularly by allowing developers to contract directly with private third parties for permit processing, has resulted in significantly more affordable housing being built in the past year.
The challenge involves, in large part, major growth and an insufficient number of Metro Codes officials. How can that be addressed?
Given the explosive growth, I think that many Metro departments deserve high praise for keeping up with things as well as they have.
I recently saw a Metro Codes-created chart that shows that the number of Metro Codes employees has grown by only a nominal figure during the last 20 years. Meanwhile, the number of construction projects in Nashville has grown exponentially.
Metro Council has recognized this issue recently and has allocated significant funding to Metro departments to fund new positions. Unfortunately, like so many other employers and industries right now, Metro has struggled to fill positions and retain employees. At this point, it may be time to look at the tested solutions to this particular problem that Florida and Georgia have implemented in order to solve this problem in Nashville.
Allowing for developers to contract directly with third parties for permit review would not only free up the seriously overburdened existing Metro employees but provide a solution to the issue of hiring and lack of retention. Further, allowing for private third parties to review permits could also be a failsafe for the city should we experience another recession and slow-down in development. In 2008-09, we saw a drastic downturn in construction projects in Nashville and, at the time, Codes also shrunk the number of positions. Allowing for contracting with private third parties could prevent this from happening should we see another downturn.
Are you hearing that some developers have simply either given up developing in Nashville or, after considering attempting to undertake projects here, have decided not to?
I have not heard directly of anyone having this problem but I do know that there is fear that local developers just can’t afford the uncertainty of the current system for much longer. There is the fear that should the problem continue, only very large, out-of-state developers will be able to afford to take on the risk of building in Nashville. This would be detrimental to the entire city. Local developers live here, they drive on the roads, they shop with their families — they are uniquely invested not just in the growth of Nashville but in making Nashville a great place to live. Whereas those coming to Nashville to build a single project may not have that same priority.
I understand Franklin, which is experiencing significant residential growth, offers an efficient permitting process. Your thoughts?
The City of Franklin is doing a couple things very well, namely allowing for private third-party permit review. And they have taken on a level of accountability for the city by publicly posting the current wait time for permit processing.
In my conversations with Franklin Mayor Ken Moore, he explained that several years ago Franklin was faced with the similar problem of the city not having enough people to process permits. Allowing private third parties to take on some of the workload felt like an obvious decision. Mayor Moore also recognized the importance of predictability being a huge factor in development and by publishing the permit processing times, the City of Franklin is providing greater predictability for those seeking to build in Franklin.