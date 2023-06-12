Chris Sloan serves as chair of law firm Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz’s emerging companies group and focuses his practice on startups and other emerging businesses. He also handles complex software and other IT transactions for companies of various sizes.
Sloan and the Post recently talked briefly regarding the federal State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI). The American Rescue Plan Act recently reauthorized and expanded the SSBCI to provide $10 billion to support small businesses in states, the District of Columbia, territories and tribal governments.
How does the SSBCI impact early-stage investments?
Though big business gets a lot of the spotlight, the fact is that small businesses are the real engines that create jobs and drive economies. Access to capital is often the single biggest limiting factor for entrepreneurs to launch and successfully grow a business. SSBCI provides both dilutive and non-dilutive capital for small businesses that might otherwise have very limited options.
In addition, some aspects of the SSBCI program are specifically designed to help woman and minority-owned businesses; historically, those businesses have had even less access to capital, so that aspect of the program fosters important diversity in our entrepreneur community.
What is Fund Tennessee’s role in this initiative?
SSBCI funds are largely administered at the state level under programs that are approved and funded by the U.S. Department of Treasury. Fund Tennessee is the name under which the state is launching Tennessee’s SSBCI 2.0 initiative. It includes an equity component called InvestTN, a lending component called LendTN and a technical assistance component called AssistTN.
How does this solve the challenge for startups with a funding gap?
Having more capital available for startups makes it easier for them to start, grow and create jobs. Having both equity and loan options, as well as money that is earmarked for traditionally disadvantaged businesses, gives entrepreneurs more resources and more choices on how they grow their business. Choice is a powerful tool for success in the hands of a motivated entrepreneur.
How do startups land these funds?
Each aspect of the program will have its own application process. For more information, we recommend visiting the LaunchTN website.