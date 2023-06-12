Chris Sloan serves as chair of law firm Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz’s emerging companies group and focuses his practice on startups and other emerging businesses. He also handles complex software and other IT transactions for companies of various sizes.

CS

Chris Sloan

Sloan and the Post recently talked briefly regarding the federal State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI). The American Rescue Plan Act recently reauthorized and expanded the SSBCI to provide $10 billion to support small businesses in states, the District of Columbia, territories and tribal governments.