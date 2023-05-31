Pinnacle Financial Partners has named Chris Maynard chief information security officer.
Maynard replaces CISO Jeremy Hopwood. According to a release, Hopwood will now focus on his role as president and CEO of Five Iron, a Pinnacle investment entity and advanced security operations center. He will remain in a consultative role for at least one year.
With about 22 years of security industry experience, Maynard previously worked at LexisNexis Reed Tech as CISO, providing cybersecurity strategy. He has worked with both public- and private-sector entities, including the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, which awarded him its Secretary’s Award in 2018.
Maynard will work closely with Keith Thomas, Pinnacle deputy chief information security officer, the release notes.
“Chris’ agility and innovation throughout his career make him an exemplary candidate to maintain the high-grade security standards promised to our clients,” Randy Withrow, Pinnacle chief information officer, said in the release. “With exemplary cybersecurity systems and protection already in place, years of industry experience and Jeremy’s and Keith’s consistency and institutional knowledge guiding him, Chris will be in a prime position to serve Pinnacle in this essential role.”
Pinnacle Financial Partners began operations in October 2000 and has since grown to oversee approximately $45.1 billion in assets. As the largest bank holding company headquartered in Nashville, Pinnacle operates in 17 primarily urban markets across the Southeast.