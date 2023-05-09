Nashville public relations and government relations firm Hall Strategies has hired Kristin Whittlesey as content manager.
According to a release, the role is new to the company.
Whittlesey comes to Hall Strategies with more than 30 years’ experience in Nashville media and media relations. Most recently, she was managing editor at The Nashvillian, helping transition the local publication formerly known as The East Nashvillian. She previously served as director of external relations at Vanderbilt University Blair School of Music. At Blair, she spent 11 years overseeing concert and event scheduling (more than 250 events a year) and managing the music school’s website and social media channels.
Prior to that, Whittlesey spent 20 years as an editor and writer at various Nashville publications. For 11 years, she was a founding editor at The Rage, All The Rage and Metromix, entertainment-oriented publications affiliated with The Tennessean, covering live music, entertainment, dining, home repair and health care. She was subsequently named assistant features editor for The Tennessean, covering similar topics.
Whittlesey is a Vanderbilt University graduate.
“Kristin is an exciting addition to our team and her writing and editing skills will be a tremendous asset to our clients,” Justin Wilson, a partner at Hall Strategies, said in the release. “Her experience growing influential media brands and mentoring journalists and writers coupled with her time in communications at Vanderbilt make her an ideal fit to help lead and execute the wide variety of written content we produce for clients.”
Located downtown in the Castner-Knott building, Hall Strategies was launched by partners Joe Hall and Abby Trotter in 2004.
Northmarq welcomes Bain as VP of local office
Northmarq’s Nashville office has announced the addition of Cleveland Bain as vice president.
According to as release, Bain will represent both sellers and buyers, focused on the identification, acquisition, sale and lease of land and development sites.
Bain brings more than 10 years of experience working with clients that include individual property owners and multinational development companies. In his new role, Bain is representing both sellers and buyers focusing on the identification, acquisition, sale and lease of land and development sites.
Most recently, Bain worked for about two years as a senior associate at the Nashville office of Dallas-based CBRE.
Previously, Bain was an attorney in Nashville, where he represented property owners, developers, business owners and contractors within real estate, construction and land-use and zoning for nearly eight years.
Bain received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Tennessee and his law degree from the Nashville School of Law. He is a licensed real estate broker and attorney in the state of Tennessee, in addition to holding a Tennessee contractor’s license.
“We wanted to add a land specialist since opening the Nashville office last June, yet I didn’t expect to identify a candidate with Cleveland’s diverse experience,” Bryan Schellinger, managing director of Northmarq’s Nashville investment sales office, said in the release. “He’s the ideal addition to our multifamily team, and we’re eager to get him fully integrated into our platform as we continue to expand our coverage and capabilities across Tennessee.”
Vanderbilt taps alum as ED of undergraduate admissions
Vanderbilt University has named Michael Drish as executive director of undergraduate admissions.
According to a release, Drish brings more than 20 years of experience at public and private universities, including at VU.
Drish arrives from the University of Massachusetts, where he served as director of first-year admissions beginning in 2020.
Prior to that, Drish worked as deputy director of undergraduate admissions from 2015 to 2020 at the University of California at Los Angeles.
From 2006 to 2012, Drish was senior assistant director of undergraduate admissions at Vanderbilt.
Drish also has held admissions roles at the University of Illinois, Northeastern University (in Boston) and Purdue University.
Drish earned his bachelor’s degree in history from the University of Illinois in 2002. He earned his master’s degree in organizational leadership from the Vanderbilt University Peabody College of Education and Human Development in 2011.
