Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe has announced the appointment of Brooxie Carlton as assistant commissioner of community and rural development.
Most recently, Carlton (pictured) served as deputy assistant commissioner of rural development and has been with ECD for more than 13 years. She succeeds Sammie Arnold, who was recently appointed chief of staff to House Speaker Cameron Sexton (R-Crossville).
“Brooxie has proven herself to be an extraordinary leader and valued team member at TNECD, and I have no doubt that this will be a seamless transition,” Rolfe said in a release. “Brooxie’s experience and the relationships she has built with communities throughout the state demonstrates that she is the best fit for this role and will carry out the department’s mission to expand economic opportunities across rural Tennessee. We appreciate Sammie Arnold for his leadership and time at TNECD and for making rural Tennessee a priority. We look forward to working with him as he begins the next step in his career.”
First Horizon Bank promotes Rodgers
First Horizon Bank has promoted Drew Rodgers to commercial team lead.
Rodgers will report to Executive Vice President of Commercial Banking Renee Drake and be responsible for growing and developing the commercial team while managing client relationships.
Rodgers has more than 18 years of experience in banking, previously serving with First Horizon as senior vice president of the Middle Tennessee commercial team. In addition to his new position, Rodgers will serve on the Middle Tennessee leadership team and play an active role in designing and executing the bank’s future growth plans.
Rodgers is a longtime member of the Brentwood Rotary and president of the Catholic Business League. He earned a bachelor’s degree in management information systems from Auburn University and an M.D.A. degree in management from Millsaps College.
“Drew has been an important member of the First Horizon family for 11 years,” said Drake. “He has contributed to the growth of the Middle Tennessee commercial division and consistently delivered an exceptional client experience. We value his leadership and business development skills and are thrilled to congratulate him on his well-deserved promotion.”
First Horizon Bank is a member of the Memphis-based First Horizon Corp. family of companies.
Affinity Technology Partners adds Borges
Brentwood-based IT services company Affinity Technology Partners has hired Danny Borges as a systems administrator
With 10 years of experience, Borges was previously a support systems/network engineer for DCG Technical Solutions in the Los Angeles area. He graduated from Biola University in 2011 with a degree in Business Management Degree.
“We are pleased to welcome Danny to our team – and to the area,” Sean Wright, Affinity Technology Partners CEO, said in a release. “The [company’s] support team is the remote first line of defense and jack of all trades resource. Danny’s experience and enthusiasm will enable him to be the voice, personality and day-to-day hero to many of our clients.”
