Freeman Webb Company Realtors has named Sundae Caudle vice president of operations.
According to a release, Caudle will lead five regional managers and oversee a portfolio consisting of multiple residential properties with more than 5,000 units collectively.
Caudle joined Freeman Webb from Timberland Partners, after more than five years as a regional vice president.
“I am so glad to have the ability to work with Sundae again,” Freeman Webb COO Kirby Davis said in the release. “She has certainly lived up to the potential she demonstrated many years ago when she was a site manager. Sundae embodies all the characteristics we look for: intelligence, professionalism, empathy and humility. I believe she will be an excellent leader and mentor.”
Freeman Webb Company is affiliated with FW Publishing, the Post parent company.
Bell Construction promotes pair
Brentwood-based Bell Construction has promoted Tyler Powell to project executive and Tyler Baldridge to senior project manager.
Powell has been a member of the company since 2016 and has been with Bell (stylized as “BELL”) for 14 years, previously serving as senior project manager.
Powell has experience in multiple construction markets including education, hospitality, correctional, religious, and sports venues. He is a member of the Associated General Contractors, having served eight years on the local young professionals Construction Leadership Council and now on the Middle Tennessee AGC Board.
Baldridge, who previously served as project manager, will oversee work on projects across various industries, including hospitality. He also leads the company's newly launched special projects division. The division focuses on projects that typically carry a cost of less than $10 million.
Baldridge is a part of the International Facility Management Association and the ABC Greater Tennessee Chapter Emerging Leaders.
“Tyler Powell and Tyler Baldridge have been great assets to our team and clients, and we are grateful for their continued commitment to BELL and leadership as they move into their new roles,” Eric Pyle, Bell executive vice president of building operations and member, said in the release. “As BELL continues to grow, their expertise will help us continue to make a positive outward impact on the communities in which we live and work and an internal impact on team members through their leadership strength.”
ESa adds employees
Nashville-based architecture firm ESa has welcomed John Thomas, Stacie Berry and Zilan Jalal.
Thomas joins ESa as a member of the architecture team. He earned his Bachelor of Architecture from Mississippi State University. Previously, Thomas served as an architectural associate for Seay, Seay & Litchfield Architects in Montgomery, Alabama.
Berry joins ESa as a member of the interior architecture team serving as a senior interior design manager. She graduated from Watkins College of Art and Design in Nashville and has been a designer in Middle Tennessee for more than 22 years. Berry previously worked as an interior designer at Shonna Sexton Studio in Nashville.
Jalal (pictured above) joins ESa as a member of the architecture team. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in architectural engineering from Tennessee State University in December of 2021. Prior to joining ESa, Jalal worked as a research assistant at TSU.
MP&F promotes five
MP&F Strategic Communications has announced five promotions, according to a release.
Laura Haynes has been named account supervisor. She joined the company in 2015, after having worked as the assistant of alumni, data and development for the Wesley Foundation in Alabama. She also worked for the Women’s Hope Medical Clinic as a public relations intern.
During her tenure at MP&F, Haynes has worked with FirstBank, Acumen Physician Solutions, CSX, and BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee. She specializes in email marketing, social media management, writing, event planning and grassroots efforts.
Madi Lutz, graduate of the University of Tennessee, has been promoted to senior account executive. Lutz earned a Bachelor of Science degree in strategic communications with an emphasis in public relations and minors in business administration and anthropology. She is a member of the Public Relations Society of America and is a mentor with Belmont University’s PRSSA chapter. Lutz has experience in media relations, digital strategy, paid media, grassroots engagement, social media and search engine optimization.
Greg Ellis has been promoted to senior designer, digital. He joined MP&F in 2015 and since has worked on designing marketing materials for the Tennessee District Attorneys General Conference, Integral Senior Living and Solstice Senior Living.
Layne Smith has been promoted to graphic designer and has worked on projects for Integral Senior Living, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Job Corps program and the Nashville Public Education Foundation. He joined MP&F in 2017 and graduated from Mississippi State University with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in graphic design. In college, Smith interned at the MSU Social Science Research Center, designed visuals for the Mississippi state legislature and served as the vice president of the AIGA student chapter.
Patti Grod has been named assistant account executive. Before the promotion, she was an MP&F staff associate. In May 2020, Grod graduated from Augustana College with bachelor’s degrees in communication and French. During her college years, she held various communications and public relations internships and spent a term in Colorado completing a communications internship with the Denver Center for the Performing Arts.
