Nashville-based architecture firm ESa has added Kasey Tinnerello, Shani Klein, Hannah Terry, Alma Chantaca and Andrew Greene.
Tinnerello joins ESa as a recent graduate from Louisiana Tech University where he earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in architecture.
Klein holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Queens College, City University of New York and a master’s degree in architecture from City College of New York. Previously a project manager for CetraRuddy Architecture in New York City, Klein joins ESa as a project manager.
Terry will serve as a design manager. Holding a bachelor’s degree from Western Kentucky University, and both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in architecture from University of Kentucky, Terry previously was with Powell Design studio as a project manager.
Chantaca joins ESa as VDT coordinator. She earned an associate of applied science degree in architectural engineering technology from Nashville State Community College and brings a background in sales and project management.
Greene returns to ESa in the role of project manager. Greene holds a bachelor’s degree in architecture from the University of Tennessee and was an architect for Pimus Companies prior to rejoining ESa.
Vanderbilt taps two for vice provost roles
Vanderbilt University has named Tiffiny Tung as vice provost for undergraduate education and Tracy Denean Sharpley-Whiting as vice provost for arts and libraries.
Tung is a professor of social and natural sciences, while Sharpley-Whiting is the Gertrude Conaway Vanderbilt Chair in the Humanities and professor of African American and diaspora studies and French.
The two will assume the responsibilities held by Vanessa Beasley, who has stepped down as vice provost for academic affairs and dean of residential faculty to become the next president of Trinity University in San Antonio.
“I am thrilled to welcome Tiffiny and Tracy to our exceptional team of vice provosts, and to leverage their expertise to catapult Vanderbilt’s undergraduate education, arts engagement and other key pursuits to even greater heights,” VU Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Cybele Raver said in a release. “Their appointments mark an exciting next step as we empower our students to take intellectual risks and to think deeply across multiple areas of scholarly inquiry and policy debate.”
Focus Search Partners adds Owens as managing director
Focus Search Partners has named Feargal Owens as managing director to lead international searches for the firm.
The role is new to Focus Search, which is affiliated with Brentwood-based professional personnel service company Vaco.
Owens, who is co-based in London and Sydney, brings more than two decades of retained search experience conducting senior-level assignments. He previously served as managing director of Allegis Partners, a global executive search firm, where he focused on placing C-suite leaders Europe, Australia, New Zealand and the U.S. He has expertise in building executive teams in publicly traded, high-growth, pre-IPO and turnaround corporate initiatives.
Owens also once served as a partner for Hattonneale, a board search and advisory firm based in Sydney, where he led senior executive and board searches for major corporations, conglomerates, private equity firms and multinational organizations. He also worked as a market leader in China for Korn Ferry.
Owens received a bachelor’s degree in business from the University of Newcastle.
“Feargal has joined Focus Search Partners at the optimal time, and we are thrilled to have him help scale our practice in this new role,” Paul Frankenberg, founder and managing partner of Focus Search Partners, said in the release. “His experience in executive search is sought after by our clients who have desired expanded search capabilities globally.”
