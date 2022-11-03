Nashville-based contemporary arts center OZ Arts Nashville has announced the hire of Nicholas Gulick as director of development and Thea Jones as director of community engagement.
Gulick joins after serving as the director of grants for Tennessee Performing Arts Center and, prior to that, as the corporate and foundation relations manager at the Nashville Ballet.
Gulick is the creator of "Coaching Your Donors to Give: Relationship-Building Skills for Fundraisers," a program developed to aid professional fundraisers. He is also a member of Nashville in Harmony and currently serves on the board of directors for Nashville Pride.
Gulick earned a M.S. degree in strategic communication and leadership from Belmont University; both a B.A. degree in music and a B.A. degree in speech pathology from the University of Tennessee; and a graduate certificate in performance coaching from Lipscomb University.
As director of community engagement, Thea Jones will collaborate with local arts institutions and community leaders. Jones has previously engaged with OZ Arts as a teaching artist and a featured performer in last December’s production of Steal Away.
A native Tennessean, Jones earned a B.F.A. degree in dance from Howard University and an M.S. degree in education from Mercy College in New York City. She is a professionally trained concert dancer and educator. Additionally, she established the Skylark Creative Alliance, a collaborative artist association and consultancy.
The hiring of Gulick and Jones follows OZ Arts having added Rachel Ebio earlier this year as an operations and administrative associate.
Ebio was a 2021-22 ArtWire Fellow, a member of a cohort of writers brought together through an ongoing collaboration between OZ Arts and The Porch.
Ebio’s recent art criticism has appeared in Nashville Scene, Number Inc. and The Nashvillian.
Ebio graduated from The University of Alabama with a B.S. degree in commerce and business administration and marketing.
“As we celebrate the launch of our 10th season at OZ Arts, we’re thrilled to welcome Nicholas, Rachel and Thea to our team of passionate administrators and artists,” Mark Murphy, OZ Arts executive and artistic director, said in the release. “By adding their talents and wealth of experience to our organization at this momentous milestone, OZ is well-positioned to further establish itself as an essential part of the city’s creative landscape, support an ever-growing roster of artists and engage an even wider swath of audiences across Nashville and beyond.”
Founded in 2013 by the Ozgener family, OZ Arts Nashville offers performances, exhibitions and community events centered upon the performing and visual arts.
First Farmers and Merchants Bank promotes Wagner
Columbia-based First Farmers and Merchants Corp., the holding company for First Farmers and Merchants Bank, has announced that Darcy Wagner has been promoted to chief compliance officer and a member of the administration team.
Wagner joined First Farmers in early 2022 as compliance manager after working for Capital One and World’s Foremost Bank for approximately 20 years in compliance and advisory roles.
Wagner holds a Doctor of Jurisprudence degree from the University of Nebraska, as well as a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology from South Dakota State University and a Bachelor of Science degree in criminal justice from University of South Dakota. Wagner is also a certified regulatory compliance manager, an accreditation awarded by the American Bankers Association.
“Since joining First Farmers at the start of the year, Darcy Wagner has strongly supported the bank’s compliance efforts, bringing a fresh perspective to our team,” Brian Williams, First Farmers chairman and CEO, said in the release. “She will be responsible for the oversight of the bank’s regulatory compliance across all areas of the bank. We look forward to her continuing contribution to the company.”
First Farmers and Merchants Bank offers 22 offices in seven Middle Tennessee counties. As of Sept. 30, First Farmers reported assets of approximately $1.9 billion, total shareholders’ equity of approximately $85 million and administered trust assets of $5.4 billion.
DeAngelis Diamond names director for local division
Naples, Florida-based general contracting company DeAngelis Diamond has hired Heath Cahoon as director of preconstruction for its Nashville division.
According to a release, Cahoon oversees the Nashville preconstruction services to meet clients’ design, budget and schedule goals.
Cahoon brings 20 years of experience in the commercial construction industry with a background in preconstruction and estimating. He has served as a director of preconstruction, a senior preconstruction manager and a chief estimator.
David Diamond serves as CEO of DeAngelis Diamond.
Send personnel info to wwilliams@nashvillepost.com.