Nashville-based contemporary arts center OZ Arts Nashville has announced the hire of Nicholas Gulick as director of development and Thea Jones as director of community engagement.

Thea Jones
Nicholas Gulick
Rachel Ebio

Gulick joins after serving as the director of grants for Tennessee Performing Arts Center and, prior to that, as the corporate and foundation relations manager at the Nashville Ballet.

Darcy Wagner
Heath Cahoon

