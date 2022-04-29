Franklin Road Academy has hired Stacey Banks-Houston to serve as the director its recently established Center for Entrepreneurial Leadership.
According to a release, Banks-Houston will be a member of the school’s senior leadership team.
Banks-Houston holds a bachelor’s degree from Ursuline College and a master’s degree in business administration from Cleveland State University. She is currently working toward her doctoral degree in education from Northcentral University.
Banks-Houston has more than 20 years of experience in entrepreneurial leadership, development and business ownership including 10 years in academia as a faculty member, workshop presenter and venture adviser at the high school and university levels.
In her most recent role, Banks-Houston served as a faculty member for the Young Entrepreneurship Institute at University School in Hunting Valley, Ohio, and as an adjunct professor for entrepreneurship at Baldwin Wallace University.
“I am thrilled to welcome Stacey to our community as a member of our senior leadership team and the director of our Center for Entrepreneurial Leadership,” FRA Head of School Sean Casey said. “Stacey is a charismatic leader with incredible experience as both an educator and entrepreneur. She received overwhelming support for her candidacy throughout the search process as someone who is passionate about the mission of our school and excited for the opportunity to impact our students.”
Truxton Trust names Patton, Van Zelfden as VPs
Nashville-based Truxton Trust has promoted Buck Patton to vice president and wealth advisor and Mitch Van Zelfden to vice president and portfolio manager.
Patton joined the bank in 2018 as a portfolio analyst after working for over two years at UBS in a tax operations role. He previously served as a financial advisor and associate wealth advisor for Truxton.
In his new position, Patton will be responsible for monitoring clients’ investment strategies, trust and estate administration.
Patton received a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in finance as well as risk management and insurance from The University of Georgia. He is an active member of the Financial Planning Association of Middle Tennessee.
Before Zelfden joined Truxton Trust in 2019, he worked as an equity research analyst, most recently with Stifel Nicolaus and SunTrust Robinson Humphrey. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in finance at Penn State University.
As vice president, he will include supporting the investment management process, managing individual client accounts, and conducting economic research.
“Since joining Truxton, Buck has demonstrated significant prowess as a strategic thought leader. Through his efforts and execution, our clients have benefitted greatly,” Drew Mallory, Truxton managing director and chief fiduciary officer, said in the release. “Through Mitch’s efforts, Truxton’s proven investment processes have been further strengthened. Not only does Mitch have considerable analytical skill, he has the rare ability to articulate complex ideas to clients in such a manner that inspires clients and instills confidence in their long-term plans.”
Dream Hotel Group adds GM at downtown hotel
Hotel management company Dream Hotel Group has named Shane Batchelor as director of operations at Dream Nashville.
According to a release, Batchelor will oversee operations for the boutique property’s 168 art deco-inspired guest rooms, six dining and nightlife offerings, and 8,000 square feet of flexible event space, located in two reimagined landmarked buildings in historic Printers Alley.
A Nashville native with more than 25 years of hospitality experience at local hospitality and entertainment venues, Batchelor previously served as director of operations at Strategic Hospitality and at Game Terminal (a lounge and arcade).
Batchelor holds a degree in architectural engineering from Nashville State Community College.
“Shane brings the unique combination of technical skill, vast experience and passionate enthusiasm for client service we strive to achieve at every moment in our business,” Dream Hotel Group CEO Jay Stein said in the release. “We are excited to welcome Shane to the Dream Hotels family and to grow our brand in the heart of downtown Nashville.”
Dream Nashville opened in 2019.
Argent Financial Group names senior portfolio manager
Argent Financial Group has announced James Story has joined Argent Trust Company as a senior portfolio manager.
According to a release, Story will be responsible for the fixed income portfolio management of client portfolios, with an emphasis on institutional fixed-income strategies.
Before joining Argent, he was principal and senior fixed income portfolio manager at Barksdale Investment Management in Nashville, where he managed a team of investment professionals and was responsible for managing and growing assets.
Story also served as vice president at Guggenheim Partners and J.P. Morgan Securities.
Story received his bachelor’s degree in economics and finance from the University of Tennessee at Martin.
“We are excited to have James join our team,” John McCollum, Argent chief investment officer, said in the release. “With more than 15 years of experience, James brings deep industry knowledge to this position and a passion for working with clients to meet their goals.”
Big Brothers Big Sisters promotes Currie
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Middle Tennessee has promoted Bryan Currie to chief impact officer to oversee the strategic direction for programming in the Middle Tennessee agency.
Previously, Currie served as the nonprofit’s vice president of capacity building initiatives since July 2021 and as the director of education and inclusion before that. Before joining Big Brothers Big Sisters, he worked as a youth violence prevention strategist for the Metro Public Health Department where he led a collective-impact coalition to address systemic issues that lead to youth violence.
Currie holds a bachelor’s degree in religion and communications from Union University, as well as a master’s degree in youth development and program management from Michigan State University.
“Bryan has proven his passion for youth since he joined Big Brothers Big Sisters of Middle Tennessee in 2018,” said Melissa Hudson-Gant, CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Middle Tennessee. “We know this new role will provide him the opportunity to deepen the impact of our organization.”
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Middle Tennessee was founded in 1969.
