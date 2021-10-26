The Nashville office of Dallas-based CBRE has announced that Cleveland Bain has joined the firm as a senior associate.
According to a release, Bain (pictured) will focus on the acquisition and disposition of land properties in the greater Nashville region.
Previously, Bain was an attorney in Nashville, where he represented property owners, developers, business owners and contractors within real estate, construction and land-use and zoning for nearly eight years. He also represented both buyers and sellers in leases and purchases of various property types. Bain also previously was a licensed general contractor and owner of a residential and commercial construction company for seven years in Nashville.
Bain received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Tennessee and his law degree from the Nashville School of Law.
“We are very excited that Cleveland is beginning his real estate career at CBRE,” Stephen Kulinski, CBRE managing director in Nashville, said in the release. “Cleveland has been a prominent figure in the Nashville commercial real estate market for more than a decade. His vast legal real estate experience is a valuable asset and will help CBRE deliver exceptional outcomes to our clients.”
VUMC welcomes neuro-oncology chief
Neuro-oncologist Dr. Ryan Merrell has joined Vanderbilt University Medical Center as chief of the division of neuro-oncology in the department of neurology.
Merrell’s research focuses on clinical trial development and translational research for brain tumors, including gliomas, metastatic tumors, meningiomas and primary central nervous system lymphoma.
Merrell served at NorthShore University HealthSystem in Chicago for 11 years. During that time, he was director of neuro-oncology for nine years and ran numerous clinical trials for patients with brain tumors.
Merrell received a B.S. degree in chemistry in 1997 from the University of Alabama at Huntsville, followed by an M.D. from the same university in 2005. From 2005-09 he undertook internship and residency in neurology at Mayo Clinic Graduate School of Medicine in Rochester, Minnesota, followed by a fellowship in neuro-oncology in Boston at Massachusetts General Hospital, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Brigham and Women’s Hospital.
“Dr. Merrell will be an excellent partner for our neurosurgery and oncology partners as we grow our nationally recognized comprehensive brain tumor program,” Dr. Dane Chetkovich, chair of the Department of Neurology, said in a release.
Shore Fire Media promotes Carter
Shore Fire Media has promoted Jaclyn Carter to vice president, musicrow.com reports.
Carter, who oversees Shore Fire’s Nashville office, previously served as a director.
Carter began her working at Shore Fire as a publicity coordinator in 2013. She is a University of Tennessee College of Communications graduate.
Send personnel info to wwilliams@nashvillepost.com.
