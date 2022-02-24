Attorney Lindsay Ray has joined Baker Donelson as a member of the firm's government enforcement and investigations group.
Joining as of counsel in the firm's Nashville office, Ray offers a focus on white collar defense, complex commercial litigation, securities litigation, labor and employment disputes and governmental investigations. She represents clients involved with investment firms; real estate, entertainment and media companies; the power generation industry; pharmaceutical companies; and hedge funds. She also counsels individuals subject to governmental investigations and criminal prosecution.
Additionally, Ray has dedicated time to pro bono matters, including the successful negotiation of a settlement on behalf of an artist with regard to the misuse of his copyright-protected photographs. She also represented an inmate of New York's Department of Corrections and Community Supervision in his Section 1983 prisoners' rights case involving the Eighth and Fourteenth Amendment violations caused by his four-and-a-half years spent in solitary confinement.
A graduate of the Indiana University Maurer School of Law, Ray is a member of the New York County Lawyers' Association McInerny Inn of Court.
Novatech promotes Barratt to CHRO role
Managed office company Novatech has promoted Kim "KJ" Barratt to chief human resources officer.
With 1998-founded Novatech for about six years, Barratt most recently served as vice president of administration. She will oversee payroll and compensation, employee benefits, hiring, employment law and policy compliance.
Barratt holds a Master of Education degree in human resources development from Vanderbilt University, as well as a Master of Science degree in leadership and employment law from Grand Canyon University.
"Throughout her Novatech career, KJ has implemented practices and processes that contributed to the company's outstanding growth," Novatech CEO Dan Cooper said in a release. "KJ's strengths shine in her attention to detail and her ongoing commitment to nurturing careers and company growth."
BehaVR welcomes Mura as chief platform architect
Nashville-based digital wellness and therapeutics company BehaVR has tapped Patrick Murta to serve as chief platform architect.
According to a release, Murta brings experience in health care information technology standards such as FHIR, HL7 and HIPAA.
Murta has worked at Scale Taskforce as co-chief architect for the Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT's FHIR, among others. He is co-inventor of two patents for technical solutions involving payer interoperability with providers and business rules management architecture and implementation.
"Digital Therapeutics, including those we are creating at BehaVR, will be optimized by rich patient- and population-level data and machine learning to power personalized care pathways and experiences,” Aaron Gani, BehaVR founder and CEO, said in the release. “Patrick's unmatched experience and capability in this space and his passion for creating experiences that drive better health outcomes is critical to BehaVR's vision to reimagine how people access and experience mental and behavioral health care."
