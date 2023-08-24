Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee has hired Rebekah Cashin as a physician assistant for its orthopaedic urgent care clinics.
According to a release, Cashin is a graduate of Bridgewater State College with a Master of Science degree in medicine from Trevecca Nazarene University. She has worked in the medical field in Middle Tennessee for more than 10 years and has experience triaging, assessing, diagnosing and treating patients in orthopaedic settings.
“We are excited to welcome Rebekah to the team,” Dr. Richard Gibson, the medical director of BJIT orthopaedic urgent care clinics, said in the release. “She is an experienced provider and a great addition to Bone and Joint Institute as we further our commitment to providing exceptional orthopaedic care in Williamson County and surrounding communities.”
BJIT is part of Franklin-based Williamson Health and also operates orthopaedic urgent care and physical therapy clinics in Brentwood, Nolensville and Thompson’s Station.
Rodefer Moss adds to executive committee
Accounting firm Rodefer Moss has named Tim Van Cleve one of six new members of its executive committee.
According to a release, Van Cleve is the executive director of tax and a firm partner. He has been the head of the Nashville office since it opened in 2008. A tax specialist who joined the firm in 1997, Van Cleve received his bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Kentucky.
CEO Jimmy Rodefer will retain his title but is giving some decision-making responsibilities to the executive committee. The firm’s president, Samuel French, will lead the committee.
The other executive committee members are Curtis Morrison, chief operating officer and chief financial officer; Ricky Luttrell, executive director of operations, West region; Forooz Smalley, executive director of operations, East region; and Michael Levesque, executive vice president of growth and development.
“I’m passing the baton to Tim and the other members of this stellar group,” Rodefer said in the release. “It will be my distinct privilege to continue to share my experiences with others who are managing and growing our team.”
Headquartered in Knoxville, Rodefer Moss has more than 130 employees in Tennessee and Virginia serving clients in industries such as construction, non-profit, government, manufacturing and finance.
Hope Clinic hires clinical strategy director
Hope Clinic for Women has announced the appointment of Alexander McCandless as director of clinical strategy.
According to a release, McCandless first worked at the clinic in 2015 as an counseling intern before serving as a professional counselor and prevention educator, coordinator and program manager. Recently, he was client programs senior manager and client programs director.
In this new role, McCandless will shape the clinic’s health care services as well as oversee clinical care. He will lead initiatives like a transition to digital intake for the health care center.
Previously, McCandless was a counselor at the Refuge Center for Counseling in Franklin as part of his post-master’s fellowship. His work includes program management, mental health counseling, budgeting, policy development and training.
McCandless graduated from the University of Tennessee with a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a minor in business administration. He earned his M.A. degree in professional counseling at Liberty University.
“Hope Clinic for Women is honored to name Alex to this new position,” CEO Kailey Cornett said in the release. “Over the last several years, he has had a tremendous impact on those we help, guiding them through tough times and providing them with strong counseling services. As director of clinical strategy, he will continue to propel our mission forward.”
Hope Clinic for Women is a faith-based facility providing women’s health care, prevention education in schools and counseling for pregnancy loss and postpartum depression.
