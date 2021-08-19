Tennessee Comptroller Jason Mumpower has announced that Paige Donaldson will be his office’s new small business advocate.
Donaldson has worked in the comptroller’s office since 2015 as a specialist in the Office of Research and Education Accountability and also on the legislative team. The small business advocate position was created in 2010 to serve as a liaison between the state government and businesses with 50 or fewer employees.
Donaldson holds an undergraduate degree from the University of Tennessee and a Master of Public Administration degree from East Tennessee State University.
“Tennessee small businesses are the backbone of our state’s economy,” Mumpower said in a release. “I am confident Paige will help small business owners cut through government red tape so they can focus on serving their customers and building their businesses.”
Martin joins Renasant Bank in SVP role
Renasant Bank has added Zane Martin as commercial relationship manager and senior vice president.
According to a release, he is based at the Cool Springs location in Franklin. He had been a VP at ServisFirst Bank since 2019 and before that worked at First Farmers and what is now First Horizon.
Martin received his undergraduate degree in finance and marketing from the University of Mississippi and his Masters of Business Administration degree from Middle Tennessee State University.
Martin is a past president of the Franklin Noon Rotary Club, a past vice president of the Next Gen Heritage Foundation, a past board member of Franklin Tomorrow and a graduate of Leadership Franklin in 2012.
“Zane was born and raised in Williamson County, and with more than 16 years of experience, [his] expertise will be a huge asset to our local banking team," Harrison Crabtree, Renasant Bank Williamson County president, said in the release.
Fox adds weather correspondents in Nashville
Fox News has hired two correspondents in Nashville for the outlet’s new weather-focused streaming service.
According to a release, Nicole Valdes will serve as a field correspondent based in Nashville. Previously she was a reporter at an ABC affiliate in Phoenix.
Will Nunley, described by Fox as a “nationally recognized storm chaser,” is also joining the new local team as a multimedia journalist.
The network is hiring additional weather correspondents in Miami, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Oklahoma City and New Orleans.
“We are excited to welcome this group of first-rate journalists to the FOX Weather team,” platform president Sharri Berg said in the release. “Their specialized skills in meteorology, in-depth reporting and storm chasing will be an important component of our coverage as we launch and grow the platform.”
