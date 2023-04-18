Brentwood outsourced accounting service firm LBMC W Squared has announced Chris Morgan as CEO, Michael Smith as senior vice president for accounting systems and implementations and Mandy Kennedy as vice president for operations.
According to a release, LBMC W Squared founder Tammy Wolcott will continue to serve in an advisory role for the company, as well as continuing in the CEO role for LBMC Procurement Solutions.
Morgan joined W Squared in 2006 and has served in numerous roles during his career, including as client CFO, controller, implementation specialist and accountant. In 2017, Morgan assisted in the merger with LBMC.
Prior to stepping into the CEO role, Morgan served as chief operating officer.
Smith joined W Squared in 2006 and has been responsible for implementing more than 500 clients across various industries and sizes.
In 2017, when W Squared became a part of LBMC, Smith was a key part of the management team that supported the merger and integration of business practices.
Kennedy joined W Squared in 2013 and oversees the overall operations of the company. She is responsible for change management to implement processes and workflows.
Kennedy previously served as controller, overseeing the daily financial operation and month-end close process for multiple clients, including preparing monthly financial statements and MD&A reports, performing variance analysis, liaising with external audit and tax firms, and providing financial guidance.
“Congratulations to Chris, Michael and Mandy on their new leadership roles,” David Morgan, founder, LBMC, and chairman, LBMC Financial Services, said in the release. “As the company continues to evolve and we look at the needs of our clients, this is the perfect time to put in place enhancements in our leadership team led by Chris Morgan to guide LBMC W Squared forward for many years to come.”
In addition to announcing the leadership team, LBMC W Squared has added Lauren Farley as director of growth. In her role, Farley identifies and drives new client relationships, expands strategic partnerships and serving as a liaison between clients and internal teams.
The leadership announcement follows the partnership of LBMC W Squared with financial operations platform Maxio as one of the first outsourced accounting firms to join the Maxio Partner Channel Program.
Bernstein taps Chaloff to serve as CIO
Bernstein Private Wealth Management (Bernstein) has announced the appointment of Alex Chaloff as chief investment officer, head of investment and wealth strategies.
According to a release, Chaloff is based in Los Angeles and is responsible for directing the $113 billion Bernstein platform. Bernstein is a unit of Nashville-based AllianceBernstein and has its main office in the city.
Beata Kirr, previously the co-head of investment and wealth strategies, is departing the firm to pursue work in direct impact investing.
Chaloff will lead a national team of strategists focused on asset allocation advice, investment platform oversight, model portfolio construction, new product development, manager research, tax planning and solutions, and estate planning research. He will be responsible for Bernstein's investment partnerships and other outside managers across traditional and alternative asset classes.
Chaloff joined Bernstein Private Wealth Management in 2005 and was named head of alternative asset strategies in 2017. In 2020, he was named co-head of investment strategies, and in 2022 was named co-head of investment and wealth strategies.
"In his 18 years at Bernstein Private Wealth, Alex has become a well-known, highly respected industry veteran, demonstrating a track record of success in managing — and helping to grow — the investment platform for our Private Wealth clients across the country," AllianceBernstein President and CEO Seth Bernstein said in the release.
AllianceBernstein operates offices in major world cities across 26 countries and jurisdictions and has more than $676 billion in assets under management.
UMG Nashville promotes pair
Universal Music Group Nashville has promoted Lori Christian and Rob Femia to executive vice president of marketing and executive vice president of business and legal affairs, musicrow.com reports.
UMG Group Nashville includes Capitol Records Nashville, EMI Records Nashville, Mercury Nashville and MCA Nashville.
Christian was elevated to senior vice president of marketing in 2020 after having previously led UMG Nashville’s publicity department since the 2012 merger of EMI and Universal Music Group.
Christian previously worked with Capitol Records Nashville, at which she oversaw the publicity department, and Sony Music, leading publicity for the RCA Records label roster.
Femia has more than 15 years of experience practicing entertainment law. He joined UMG Nashville in 2013 as head of business and legal affairs, and was promoted to SVP in 2018.
Femia’s resume includes stops at Sony, BMG, Virgin Records/Capitol Music Group/EMI Music North America and Atlantic Records.
Femia is a graduate of Rutgers University School of Law.
Send personnel info to wwilliams@nashvillepost.com.