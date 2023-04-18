Brentwood outsourced accounting service firm LBMC W Squared has announced Chris Morgan as CEO, Michael Smith as senior vice president for accounting systems and implementations and Mandy Kennedy as vice president for operations.

According to a release, LBMC W Squared founder Tammy Wolcott will continue to serve in an advisory role for the company, as well as continuing in the CEO role for LBMC Procurement Solutions.

LBMC

From left: Michael Smith, Mandy Kennedy and Chris Morgan 