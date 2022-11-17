Chicago-based private equity firm Shore Capital Partners has promoted two members of its Nashville office.
According to a release, Chase Hall will now serve as senior director, with Kelley Harrington being elevated to the role of payor consulting director.
Prior to joining Shore, Hall was the director of corporate strategy and market expansion at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, a national network of hospitals and outpatient centers.
Hall received his B.A. degree with honors from DePauw University in Greencastle, Indiana.
Harrington has experience on both the provider and the payor side of managed care in contracting, value-based programs, credentialing and revenue cycle.
Harrington received her bachelor’s degree in economics from East Tennessee State University and has worked in the health care industry for 16 years.
The promotions come as Shore, which focuses on microcap investing in the health care, food and beverage, business services and real estate sectors, announced the appointment of Justin Bentley as partner and head of capital markets, Brian Tracy as head of investor relations, and Sarah Gabriel as chief people officer.
“We believe the next 10 years in the private equity industry will be focused on operations and we are committed to providing outsized resources to our companies, supporting them to grow faster with less risk,” Justin Ishbia, Shore managing partner, said in the release. “Over half our firm is now dedicated to operations. With the most recent promotions and additions to our team, we are providing both continuity and introducing new talent. This helps us be a better partner to our investor base, more effectively manage capital markets, and provide unparalleled operational support to our portfolio companies.”
Shore Capital Partners has approximately $3 billion of capital commitments.
Live Oak Bank adds Rhodes as VP
Live Oak Bank has added Lane Rhodes as vice president of small business lending and senior loan officer.
Rhodes previously worked as SVP of SBA lending for Pinnacle Bank and, prior to that, as VP of SBA lending group for Regions Bank.
Her banking career includes stops at Wells Fargo, Fifth Third, Avenue, Sun Trust and National Bank of Commerce.
Shortly after her marriage in 1998, Rhodes and her husband started nonprofit summer camp Barefoot Republic Camp. The camp focuses on diversity and offers scholarship assistance to more than 75 percent of its campers.
Rhodes holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from Belmont University.
Schuler leaves Arista Nashville
Chris Schuler has stepped aside as vice president, promotion, at Arista Nashville, MusicRow.com reports.
According to the online music industry publication, Schuler joined Arista in April, overseeing the development, implementation and supervision of radio promotional plans for the label’s artist roster.
Previously, Schuler served as VP, promotion and radio marketing, at Universal Music Group Nashville. He joined UMG Nashville in 2015 as Mercury promotion coordinator and a year became director, promotion and radio marketing, for the label group. Prior to that, Schuler worked at the Nashville office of BMI, musicrow.com reports.
Steve Hodges, Arista Nashville EVP of promotion and artist development, will lead the label’s promotion efforts through year’s end, according to musicrow.com
