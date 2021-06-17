Nashville-based advertising and marketing agency GS&F has announced one hire and three promotions.
Matt Burch has been hired as group creative director. Prior to joining GS&F, Burch led Osborn Barr Paramore’s content department. His work has been featured in AdWeek and Digiday, and he was named AAF-Nashville's Copywriter of the Year in 2018.
Allie Williams has been promoted to account director. Williams is a Nashville native with 11-plus years of agency experience, specializing in campaigns within the B2B and B2C space. Her client portfolio focuses primarily on the pet-care, retail and durable goods industries.
Adam Winstead has been promoted to executive vice president, human resources and operations. Winstead joined GS&F in 2014. After seven years in the marketing space, he pivoted into HR and personnel development. Starting as the HR manager, Winstead now leads all aspects of HR, talent development, recruiting and culture building for the agency.
Evanne Lindley has been promoted to director of interactive products and services. Lindley began her time at GS&F in 2016 as an account executive. Previously, she served the agency by managing GS&F’s team of developers. She is a Certified Scrum Master.
Reed joins ESa as senior graphic designer
Donnie Reed has joined Nashville-based architecture firm ESa as senior graphic designer.
Previously, Reed worked for GBHEM as a visual content and web manager.
In his role at ESa, Reed is responsible for supporting members of the marketing team and the firm with graphic design needs for proposals, promotional efforts, events and social media initiatives, according to a release.
A Tennessee native, Reed earned his BFA degree in graphic design from Austin Peay State University.
Recognizing its 60th anniversary this year and based in The Gulch, ESa designs healthcare facilities, education facilities, hospitality venues, corporate office buildings, senior living communities and facilities for communities and the arts.
River House Artists promotes Luster
River House Artists has announced the promotion of Zebb Luster to vice president and general manager, musicrow.com reports.
Previously RHA’s creative director, Luster has been with the company since 2017 and was its first hire.
Luster will oversee assisting CEO Lynn Oliver-Cline with label services, artist development, management and publishing roster.
River House Artists offers a roster that includes Luke Combs, Ray Fulcher, Nicolette Hayford, Drew Parker, Jameson Rodgers, Jordan Rowe, Southerland, Driver Williams and Billy Strings.
Valiant Wealth Family Office adds Fisher
Valiant Wealth Family Office has announced Fisher Entertainment Consulting founder Pete Fisher will serve as entertainment industry advisor, musicrow.com reports.
Fisher is a 33-year music industry veteran, consultant, former CEO of the Academy of Country Music, and general manager of the Grand Ole Opry. He will provide Valiant guidance in private equity opportunity evaluation and client relationship management, while leading its entertainment, lifestyle, and legacy management divisions.
Valiant recently opened offices in Franklin.
Send personnel info to wwilliams@nashvillepost.com.
