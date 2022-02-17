Nashville-based communications firm McNeely Brockman Public Relations has added Lydia Lenker as senior adviser.
Lenker (pictured) previously worked at NewsChannel 5 as a political reporter and weekend anchor. She then served as then-Gov. Phil Bredesen’s press secretary for his two terms in office.
Lenker most recently worked at Lipscomb University as manager of the Nelson and Sue Andrews Institute for Civic Leadership and as director of events and community engagement for the LU College of Leadership and Public Service. In her recent consulting work, Lenker engaged with local nonprofits and an online media start-up.
Lenker is a member/board member of the Rotary Club of Nashville, a volunteer driver and board member for Senior Ride Nashville. In addition, she sits on the board of advisers for the Lipscomb University School of Communication.
“Lydia will provide a deep knowledge of media and strategic messaging and we are thrilled that she has joined our team,” Kelly Brockman, MBPR partner, said in a release.
Dell welcomes Oldham as co-site director of campus
Dell Technologies has named Jamaal Oldham as co-site director of the company’s Nashville employee campus.
According to a release, Oldham will team with Shoshanna Samuels to manage the day-to-day operations of the campus and engage with state and city officials and community partners.
Oldham, who replaces Henry Pile, has been with Dell for nine years, including with the company’s financial services and medium business sectors, where he has served as a senior manager. In addition to his sales roles, Oldham has led the GenNext employee resource group, which provides professional development for Dell’s younger employees, and chaired positions for both GenNext as well as the Black Networking Alliance.
Oldham serves as a board member and board secretary of STARS (Students Taking A Right Stand), which assists students, families and schools with prevention, intervention and treatment services to address bullying, substance abuse, violence and social and emotional barriers to success. He has also served and volunteered with the Urban League Young Professionals, the American Lung Association and All the Kings Men.
Oldham is a 2018 graduate of Nashville Emerging Leaders.
“Jamaal is a dynamic leader with a proven track record of delivering results and directing successful sales teams throughout his career,” Samuels said in the release. “His expertise in sales, as well as his deep commitment to giving back to the middle Tennessee community, make him well poised for success as co-site director, and we cannot wait to see him excel in this role.”
Tennessee Donor Services adds Sellers
Tennessee Donor Services has added Dr. Marty Sellers as organ recovery surgeon.
According to a release, Sellers will lead the TDS organ recovery teams and collaborate with transplant partners to recover kidneys, pancreata and livers from donors.
Sellers brings more than 20 years of surgical experience focused on organ donation, transplantation and hepatobiliary surgery.
Sellers received his medical degree and completed both a general surgery residency and research fellowship in surgical oncology at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. He completed an advanced fellowship in multi-organ transplantation at the University of Pennsylvania and returned to UAB for his first faculty position. He later returned to the University of Pennsylvania as faculty and served as surgical director of kidney transplantation at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.
In 2013, Sellers received his Master of Public Health degree from the Emory University Rollins School of Public Health.
Sellers most recently practiced in Atlanta.
“We are very excited to welcome Dr. Sellers to our team,” Jill Grandas, TDS executive director, said in the release. “His knowledge and expertise bring a fresh perspective and tremendous opportunity to our team as we work to honor donor heroes and save more lives.”
Send personnel information to wwilliams@nashvillepost.com.
