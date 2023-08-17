Secretary of State Tre Hargett has announced Christina Temple as chief of staff.
According to a release, Temple is a Bledsoe County native and current Chattanoogan. She will serve as a senior adviser to Hargett and lead legislative affairs with the Tennessee General Assembly and Tennessee’s congressional delegation.
Previously, Temple served as the New Hampshire state director for the Republication National Committee during the 2022 election cycle. She worked on President Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign as coordinator related to delegates and the party organization team. Temple has worked on various political campaigns as a political consultant at Hill City Strategies.
“I am excited to welcome Christina to the Secretary of State’s office,” Hargett said in the release. “We are fortunate to have someone with her extensive skill set and vast experience join our team. Christina will be vital in strengthening our department’s legislative outreach and connection with constituents across Tennessee."
GS&F hires executive creative director
Melvin Strobbe has been announced as the new executive creative director for Nashville-based marketing and advertising agency GS&F.
According to a release, Strobbe has done work for clients including Mazda, Nestlé, Continental, John Deere, Hyundai and Sony. He has led creative teams at agencies such as McCann Erickson, The Richards Group and most recently as ECD at VMLY&R.
Strobbe will be responsible for assisting with new business initiatives and recruiting. He will also manage all creative work across mediums.
According to the release, his work has been on display in the Smithsonian and has been recognized in award shows nationwide.
“Melvin’s accomplishments and accolades speak volumes about his talent as a creative director, but what stood out to me the most is his ability to mentor, grow and develop talent. His energy, excitement and his compassion are contagious and that also adds to his incredible leadership,” Gregg Boling, CEO of GS&F, said in the release. "We are thrilled to have him join us as we continue to deliver breakthrough, effective work for our clients across the shop.”
GS&F is home to more than 90 employees.
MBPR announces partner
McNeely Brockman Public Relations has announced Leigh Lindsey as a partner.
According to a release, Lindsey has more than 16 years of agency experience, previously having served as a senior vice president at MP&F Strategic Communications.
Lindsey recently worked as president of the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) Nashville chapter. She is a member of the board of directors for PRSA Southeast, an executive board member and marketing chair for Safe Haven Family Shelter and member of the board of advisers for the Lipscomb University Department of Communications and Journalism.
“We are honored to join forces with such an esteemed communications dynamo,” MBPR partner Kelly Brockman said in the release. “Leigh is very well known in the Nashville and public relations communities, and she brings a new, fresh creative approach to MBPR. The stars have truly aligned for us all.”
MBPR was founded in 2018 and has worked with clients including Middle Tennessee Electric, Tennessee Craft Brewers Guild, Soles4Souls, HCA Healthcare, Amazon, The Solid Waste Disposal Authority of the City of Huntsville and Hastings Architecture.
Heritage Foundation names chief of staff
Leanne Portzel has been named the first chief of staff for the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County.
According to a release, in the newly created role, Portzel will lead the organization in executive support, strategic planning and internal communications. She will also help lead the Franklin Grove Estate & Gardens and the History and Culture Center.
Previously, Portzel served with Manna Conejo Valley Food Bank since 2020, most recently as executive director. She has worked for international nonprofits, Joni and Friends and Mission to the World. With more than 20 years in nonprofit development, she has experience with fundraising, special events and capital campaigns.
Portzel earned a B.A. degree in Spanish and political science from the University of North Carolina and an International Master of Business Administration degree from the University of South Carolina.
“This is an incredibly important time for our organization as we advance some of the most culturally important initiatives in our organization’s history,” Bari Beasley, president and CEO of the Heritage Foundation, said in the release. “We embarked on a national search to find our chief of staff and are beyond thrilled to have found Leanne and she felt strongly enough about our mission to relocate from California to Franklin to take on this critically important strategic role for us.”
Founded in 1967, the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County works to preserve Williamson County’s architectural, geographic and cultural heritage. Foundation events bring more than 300,000 people to downtown Franklin each year.