Nashville-based advertising agency GS&F has promoted Sav McBride to serve as an account director in its public relations department.
The move comes as the company also announced four hires.
According to a release, McBride (pictured) has more than 10 years of experience in public relations, specializing in media and influencer relations. Prior to joining GS&F, she worked with several San Francisco-based agencies focusing on consumer and tech brands.
McBride’s clients include the LP Building Solutions siding sector, Jack’s Family Restaurants and Hunt Brothers Pizza.
In addition, GS&F has hired Brent Barbour and Allison Landry as account directors in the account management department; Adam Vacek as an account supervisor (also in that department); and Josh Shearon as a senior art director.
Barbour offers about 20 years of agency. Vacek
previously served as a brand manager at CKE Restaurants, parent company of Hardee’s and Carl’s Jr. Landry brings 11-plus years of digital marketing and account management experience. Shearon also offers 11 years of experience in branding, integrated marketing campaigns, art direction, paid media, design systems, and shopper marketing.
Vanderbilt University Department of Medicine taps two for new roles
Dr. T. Alp Ikizler has been named vice chair for clinical research in the Vanderbilt University Department of Medicine.
Ikizler will help achieve the department’s goal of being able to open trials quickly and to allow more patients, clinicians and trainees to participate actively in clinical investigation.
Ikizler earned his medical degree from Istanbul University in 1987. Following residency training in internal medicine in Istanbul, he came to Vanderbilt in 1993. After completing a three-year clinical fellowship in medicine at Vanderbilt, he joined the faculty in 1996.
Similarly, Tina Higginbotham, manager for clinical research in the Department of Medicine Division of Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition, will support Ikizler as manager for clinical research operations.
IVPR adds Lucy Volpe as senior publicist
Nashville-based music and culture public relations company IVPR has hired Lucy Volpe as senior publicist.
According to a release, Volpe previously worked at Big Feat PR.
A native of St. Petersburg, Florida, Volpe brings 10-plus years of experience to IVPR with a specialty in artist and festival public relations.
“Lucy is one of those rare individuals who has built a career by combining her personal strengths and passions into a singular focus work-wise,” Maria Ivey, owner of IVPR, said in the release. “I value her work ethic, passion for our clients, sense of what makes for a solid story, and well-honed knowledge of the ever changing media landscape.”
IVPR clients include Del McCoury, Yonder Mountain Stringband, MerleFest, The Infamous Stringdusters, DelFest, Anders Osborne and Colter Wall, among others.
Send personnel info to wwilliams@nashvillepost.com.
