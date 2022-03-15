Dr. Andrea George has been promoted to the role of assistant vice chancellor for environmental health and safety for Vanderbilt University.
According to vandebilt.edu, George will oversee chemical safety, biological safety, radiation safety and hazardous waste in the university’s research enterprise. In addition, she will continue directing a laser safety program in collaboration with the Laser Safety Committee.
George is also continuing her work as co-commander of Vanderbilt’s Public Health Central Command Center, which manages the university’s COVID-19 response.
George joined Vanderbilt more than 20 years ago and has 18 years of experience in the university’s previous environmental health and safety department. She also serves as adjunct professor of civil and environmental engineering in the School of Engineering.
George holds a doctorate in environmental engineering from Vanderbilt, is a certified hazardous materials manager, and previously served on the executive board of the Campus Safety Health and Environmental Management Association.
“With her depth of expertise and experience, Andrea, in her new role, puts the university in a substantial position to keep our environmental health and safety on par with the university’s cutting-edge research,” VU Vice Chancellor for Administration Eric Kopstain told vanderbilt.edu.
Fridrich & Clark Realty promotes Jeffers
Fridrich & Clark Realty has announced the promotion of Dana Jeffers.
Mainstreet.com reports Jeffers will serve as the firm’s operations manager, citing Fridrich & Clark broker and partner Whit Clark.
Jeffers worked in hotel management in New York, Atlanta and New Orleans for about 20 years, eventually moving to Nashville in 2006. She later transitioned to real estate administration and joined Fridrich & Clark in 2012. The company appointed her manager of its Williamson County office in 2017.
Jeffers holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Louisiana Tech University.
In addition, Fridrich & Clark Realty has added Realtors Emmaline Rodriguez and Audrey Heisserer, with both to be based in the company's Green Hills office. They join the Richard Courtney & Lisa Peebles Property Group.
Both are members of the Tennessee Association of Realtors, National Association of Realtors and Greater Nashville Realtors.
Fridrich & Clark Realty was founded in 1966 and is home to more than 190 agents.
Finn Partners welcomes four locally
Finn Partners has announced the addition of seven senior public relations and marketing professionals.
Four of the seven will work directly in the local Finn (stylized as “FINN”) office, with the other three reporting to the Nashville office but working primarily in other markets.
Amanda Gilchrist will serve as vice president, community impact. Gilchrist brings about 20 years in government media relations and corporate communications. She has experience in crisis communications, reputation management, public affairs and issues management.
Joseph Harkins will serve as senior vice president, integrated marketing. Harkins brings over 25 years of experience in marketing, advertising and communications and has experiencing representing clients in manufacturing, banking, education and building products.
Kimberly Nichols will serve as account director, integrated marketing. Nichols offers more than 25 years of experience.
Nate West joins as vice president, health. With more than 10 years of public relations experience, West previously led communications for the Tennessee Wildlife Federation and is a member of Nashville’s Emerging Leaders class of 2022.
Other newcomers are Valerie Beesley, vice president, health; Christina Chu, vice president, health; and Benjamin Zhang, vice president, corporate and consumer.
“The veteran new members of our Southeast team offer our clients extensive experience in creative marketing strategy and professional communication services,” Beth Courtney, Finn Partners managing partner, said in the release “We are delighted to continue to grow our talented team as we provide a full spectrum of integrated marketing services to our diverse clients throughout the region.”
Send personnel info to wwilliams@nashvillepost.com.
