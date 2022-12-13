Local social services organization PENCIL has hired Olivia Blake as its first chief technology officer.  

According to a release, Blake will oversee the nonprofit’s data collection and technology, community volunteers and donors. Previously, she worked as a consultant for the organization.  

Olivia Blake
Houston Douglas
William Friedrichs

