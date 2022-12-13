Local social services organization PENCIL has hired Olivia Blake as its first chief technology officer.
According to a release, Blake will oversee the nonprofit’s data collection and technology, community volunteers and donors. Previously, she worked as a consultant for the organization.
Before joining PENCIL (public education needs community involvement and leadership), Blake worked as the president and founder of Kumwe Systems, a consultancy helping nonprofit organizations. She also previously worked as a salesforce consultant with Idlewild Inc.
Blake received a Bachelor of Arts degree in economic development from Eastern University and a master's degree in civic leadership from Lipscomb University.
“As an organization that nurtures more than 800 business and community partnerships supporting public schools citywide and distributes at least 3 million dollars' worth of free classroom supplies to Metro educators each year, leveraging technology effectively is core to PENCIL’s ability to serve our district,” CEO Angie Adams said in the release. “That is why I’m so thrilled that Olivia is on our team to strengthen our existing systems and prepare us for strategic growth as I look to my transition out of the CEO role in 2024.”
Affinity promotes Douglas
Brentwood-based Affinity Technology Partners has announced the promotion of Houston Douglas.
According to a release, Douglas previously worked for the company as a systems engineer and will now serve as professional services team lead.
Douglas received an Associate of Applied Science degree in computer information technologies from Nashville State Community College.
The release does note if the position is new to Affinity or if Douglas replaces somebody.
“Houston has been with us for three years and has grown into a natural fit for this position,” CEO Sean Wright said in the release. “Houston leads by example. He was an intern for six months and his first full-time day was when we all went remote because of COVID. Houston stepped up and agreed to work at the office, receiving packages and holding down the fort while everyone else worked from home.”
W Nashville names food and beverage director
Gulch-based hotel W Nashville has hired William Friedrichs as director of beverage and food.
According to a release, Friedrichs joins the hotel staff with 25 years of experience in hospitality and more than 10 years at the director level.
Previously, he served as the director of food and beverage for The Harpeth Hotel in Franklin and as general manager of food and beverage operations for Noelle.
Friedrichs graduated from the University of Sydney with a business administration and management degree.
The release does not note whom Friedrichs replaces.
“We are thrilled to welcome Will to the team as director of beverage and food,” W Nashville General Manager David Cronin said in the release. “Will has had a hand in opening and managing some of the most iconic luxury hotels throughout his career, and we are lucky to have him at W Nashville.”