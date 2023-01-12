Vanderbilt University has named Nicole Joseph associate dean for equity, diversity and inclusion.
Joseph, an associate professor of mathematics education at Vanderbilt Peabody College of Education and Human Development, assumes the role from Duane Watson. The latter, a professor in the VU Department of Psychology and Human Development, was recently appointed associate provost in the Office of the Vice Provost for Faculty Affairs.
Joseph, who also directs the Joseph Mathematics Education Lab, teaches in the Department of Teaching and Learning. According to a release, her research explores Black women and girls’ experience, identity and underrepresentation related to mathematics. In 2019, Joseph won Vanderbilt’s Chancellor’s Award for Research on Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion.
“Nicole Joseph’s commitment to students, research and leadership within Peabody College make her a natural fit for this position,” Camilla Benbow, Peabody dean, said in the release. “We are very excited for Nicole to step into this role. We also extend our gratitude for all the accomplishments made by Duane Watson during his time as Peabody’s first associate dean for equity, diversity and inclusion.”
Wold hires Roeder as health care principal
Wold Architects and Engineers has hired Doug Roeder as health care principal in Brentwood office.
Roeder joins Wold with more than 30 years of industry experience in health care, education, government and commercial design, planning and development.
Most recently, Roeder worked at Burns & McDonnell, an engineering, architecture, construction, environmental and consulting firm, as national health care practice leader and lead medical planner.
Roeder holds an Evidence-Based Design Accreditation and Certification and earned his bachelor’s degree in architecture at the University of Notre Dame.
“We are delighted to have Doug’s talents on our team as we expand our healthcare footprint across the Southeast and beyond,” Martin Franks, principal at Wold, said in the release. “Doug’s extensive experience and relationship-building abilities will advance our promise of positively impacting the communities we serve."
In the area, Wold Architects and Engineers has worked on Tennessee Valley Healthcare System’s VA medical center in Nashville and a critical care unit at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia.
Wold Architects and Engineers offers offices in Illinois, Minnesota, Colorado and Tennessee.
Jones Company taps Isakson as director of acquisition
The Jones Company of Tennessee has hired Robert Isakson as the director of acquisition.
Isakson brings more than 10 years of experience in commercial, retail industrial and residential development. He will oversee all acquisition operations for the company.
“I am honored by the opportunity to represent such a fantastic company,” Jackson said in a release. “In this unusual market we have, with both high prices and high interest rates and a stubborn CPI, there are several unique strategies that I believe allows us to organically grow cheaply, navigate more quickly through the entitlements process in tertiary markets and partner with local developers for stronger project financials.”
Privately owned and founded in 1927, The Jones Company bills itself as ranking among the top 10 homebuilders in Nashville.