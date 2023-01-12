Vanderbilt University has named Nicole Joseph associate dean for equity, diversity and inclusion.

Joseph, an associate professor of mathematics education at Vanderbilt Peabody College of Education and Human Development, assumes the role from Duane Watson. The latter, a professor in the VU Department of Psychology and Human Development, was recently appointed associate provost in the Office of the Vice Provost for Faculty Affairs.

