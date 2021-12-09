Jamie Thompson has joined law firm Lewis Thomason’s Nashville office as an associate.
His practice will include civil litigation, transportation, labor and employment and education matters.
He graduated in 2021 from the University of Tennessee College of Law. Previously, he earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology and a master’s degree in public policy and administration from the university.
In addition to Nashville, the law firm has offices in Knoxville, Memphis and Sevierville.
DHG adds Nashville partner
Accounting firm Dixon Hughes Goodman has added Valerie Waskey as a Nashville-based tax partner.
Previously, she worked with BDO USA and Grant Thornton.
Her work is focused on large, multi-state and multi-national corporations, specifically in the manufacturing and health care sectors.
According to a release, DHG has operated in Nashville for a decade, and its local presence has grown by 80 percent in the past two years.
“Valerie’s in-depth technical knowledge and insights on the taxation process from serving large, multi-national and middle market companies brings immense value to our firm,” DHG managing partner for Nashville, Atlanta and Birmingham Lori Haley said in the release. “She has a keen ability to decipher the unique needs of clients navigating complex tax regulations and develop solutions-oriented approaches, which positions Valerie as a trusted advisor for our clients.”
Ascend appoints communications lead
Tullahoma-based Ascend Federal Credit Union has appointed Colby Wilson as corporate communications lead, responsible for member communications, public relations, content creation and messaging for marketing and internal communications.
Previously, Wilson was director of athletic communications at Austin Peay State University and an athletic communications assistant at Lipscomb University.
“Colby has an extensive background in media relations,” Ascend marketing vice president Lisa Hayes said in a release. “His deep knowledge of communications strategies and public relations is a great fit for Ascend. Colby’s skills will help us clearly communicate with our members, employees and the public to help generate goodwill for our credit union and members.”
