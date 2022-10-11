Local real estate broker Eva Romero has announced she will franchise her Evaco Properties with the Century 21 Real Estate brand and will now do business as Century 21 Capital Properties.

According to a release, Romero is billed as the first Latina broker with the Century (stylized as “CENTURY”) 21 brand in Nashville. Her team includes six sales professionals.

Eva.jpg

Eva Romero
TPA_Emerald Johnson headshot.JPG

Emerald Johnson
TPA_Danielle McCoy_headshot.jpg

Danielle McCoy
TPA_Brent Snyder Headshot.png

Brent Snyder

