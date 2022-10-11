Local real estate broker Eva Romero has announced she will franchise her Evaco Properties with the Century 21 Real Estate brand and will now do business as Century 21 Capital Properties.
According to a release, Romero is billed as the first Latina broker with the Century (stylized as “CENTURY”) 21 brand in Nashville. Her team includes six sales professionals.
Romero’s real estate career began over 14 years ago in her hometown of Los Angeles. She launched the Nashville Chapter of the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate professionals, for which she continues to serve on the advisory board.
Romero also serves on the commercial committee at Greater Nashville Realtors.
“I have devoted most of my life to service through leadership, in my profession and in my community as an educator, mentor and philanthropist, and to affiliate with the CENTURY 21 brand known for having giving back baked into its global culture aligns perfectly with my personal and professional goals,” Romero said in the release. “The team is thrilled to be affiliated with an industry powerhouse that, for almost 50 years, consistently reinvents itself as a provider of the tools and resource agents need to deliver extraordinary experiences to clients and customers.”
Michael Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate, said Romero’s team is a “welcome addition” to the company, the office for which is located in Midtown.
Century 21 Capital Properties is an independently owned and operated franchise affiliate of Century 21 Real Estate, the latter of which is comprised of 14,000 independently owned and operated franchised broker offices in 85 countries and territories worldwide with more than 150,000 independent sales professionals.
Century 21 Real Estate LLC is a subsidiary of Anywhere Real Estate Inc.
Tennessee Pharmacists Association welcomes three
The Tennessee Pharmacists Association has announced the hiring of Emerald Johnson as manager of events and administrative affairs, Danielle McCoy as project manager and Brent Snyder as manager of communications and digital engagement.
According to a release, Johnson will serve as the primary coordinator for member events and programs. Prior to joining TPA, she served as program specialist for the Department of Alumni and Constituency Relations at Jackson State University. Johnson graduated from Tougaloo College with her Bachelor of Arts degree in political science.
As project manager, McCoy is responsible for planning and designating project resources, preparing budgets, monitoring all project progress and communicating with stakeholders on project updates and timelines.
Prior to joining TPA, McCoy served as grants manager at the CDC Foundation. With over six years of experience in public health program development, management and implementation, she also served as program director for the Tennessee Department of Health. McCoy earned her Bachelor of Science degree in integrative physiology and health science from Alma College and her Master of Public Health degree from Mercer University.
As manager of communications and digital engagement, Snyder will lead design, development and dissemination of TPA news, including event promotion, program updates and engagement opportunities, to members and stakeholders. With almost a decade of digital marketing experience, Snyder most recently served as CEO of his own digital marketing agency, Maxx Media & Marketing. Snyder earned his Bachelor of Science degree in pre-med/biology from Bridgewater College.
“TPA has experienced an opportunity to bring on new team members this year, and we’re thrilled to welcome Danielle, Emerald and Brent to our team,” Anthony Pudlo, TPA executive director, said in the release. “Each of them are experts in their fields, bringing unique value and perspectives, and we look forward to the ways they will contribute to overall member experience and drive continued growth as we serve the profession across the state.”
SmileDirectClub adds VP
SmileDirectClub Inc. has announced the appointment of Azmat Ali as vice president of product.
Previously, Ali served as head of rider product marketing at Lyft and as head of innovation and incubation at HP. He once held marketing leadership roles at Evernote and Logitech.
“Azmat brings unique leadership expertise to the team at a pivotal time in this Company’s history as we evolve into an innovation-led organization,” David Katzman, SmileDirectClub CEO and chairman, said in the release. “We look forward to his contributions to take our product offerings to the next level as we continue on our path toward growth and profitability.”
Send personnel info to wwilliams@nashvillepost.com.