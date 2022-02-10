Warner Chappell Music has promoted Jessi Vaughn Stevenson to the role of senior director, A&R/digital.
According to a release, Stevenson (pictured) previously served as manager, A&R/Digital, helping develop new and existing songwriters and working with the company’s global digital team.
Stevenson has been with WCM since 2016, having previously served as A&R strategy assistant and administrative assistant.
Stevenson received a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Belmont University.
“Over the years, [Stevenson] has developed her own style that is forward-thinking and hyper-focused on what’s best for our songwriters,” Ben Vaughn (no relation), WCM Nashville president and CEO, said in the release. “She is a passionate songwriter fan and invaluable teammate to the entire Warner Chappell family.”
Warner Chappell Music is the music publishing arm of Warner Music Group.
VUMC taps Erasmus to lead lung transplant program
Dr. David Erasmus has been named medical director of the Vanderbilt University Medical Center Vanderbilt Lung Transplant Program.
Erasmus comes to VUMC from Mayo Clinic Jacksonville (Florida), where he had been medical director of the lung transplant program since 2015.
In addition to his clinical and administrative responsibilities, Erasmus is involved in the education of fellows, medical residents and medical students.
Erasmus received his medical degree from the University of Pretoria, South Africa, and completed an internship at Universitas Hospital in Bloemfontein, South Africa. He then moved to St. Louis University for his residency and subspecialty training in pulmonology and critical care medicine.
Erasmus is a member of the American College of Chest Physicians and the International Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation.
Crowd Surf promotes two
Crowd Surf has promoted Nicki von Seckendorff to general manager and Kacey Kovacs to senior account manager, musicrow.com reports.
Seckendorff has worked at Crowd Surf for more than three years, having started at the company as an office assistant.
Kovacs has been with Crowd Surf for more than four years. She served an internship with the company and then assumed a marketing assistant role.
