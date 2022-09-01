Pierce Public Relations has announced that Mckenzie Masters has been hired as senior account manager and Kallie Butler has joined as account coordinator.

According to a release from the Nashville-based B2B-focused PR firm, Masters previously served as a senior communications manager at Asurion, overseeing internal communications strategy for C-suite executives.

