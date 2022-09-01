Pierce Public Relations has announced that Mckenzie Masters has been hired as senior account manager and Kallie Butler has joined as account coordinator.
According to a release from the Nashville-based B2B-focused PR firm, Masters previously served as a senior communications manager at Asurion, overseeing internal communications strategy for C-suite executives.
Masters’ experience also includes more than five years as a senior publicist for Ramsey Solutions.
Masters earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in public relations and a Master of Business Administration degree, both from Union University.
Butler joins Pierce with more than five years of experience in social media management, media relations, graphic design and copywriting. She most recently managed internal and external efforts at Huntsville-based WellStone.
Butler graduated from the University of North Alabama with a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications and a minor in marketing. She is a member of the Public Relations Council of North Alabama.
“As our business has grown, so has the caliber and range of talent that’s joined our team,” Julia Bonner, Pierce Public Relations president, said in the release. “Mckenzie and Kallie are both experienced professionals who share a commitment to our core values, allow us to better serve our clients and strengthen our reputation as the go-to B2B PR firm in Nashville and beyond.”
Mars taps Ceneno as SVP
Franklin-based Mars Petcare has announced the appointment of Alejandro (Alex) Cedeno as senior vice president of research and development to its Mars Pet Nutrition North America leadership team.
According to a release, Cedeno replaces Michel Oostwal, who has retired.
Cedeno brings more than 28 years of global R&D experience across consumer packaged goods categories. Previously, Cedeno served as vice president, research and development of pet food and snacks at The J.M. Smucker Company. Before joining Smucker, Cedeno held R&D and innovation roles at Mead WestVaco (now WestRock) and Procter & Gamble in North America, Europe and South America.
Cedeno holds a Master of Science degree in chemical engineering from the University of Wisconsin and completed his bachelor's degree in chemical engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology, graduating magna cum laude.
Cedeno is the founding executive director and past president and chairman of the board of Dancing Classrooms Greater Richmond, a nonprofit program that cultivated essential life skills in elementary and middle school children through the practice of social dance. Previously, he served as the chair of the artistic development committee of the board of directors of the Richmond Symphony Orchestra and was on the board of directors of the Latin Ballet of Virginia.
"Alex is a people-first leader with a disruptive and innovative mindset," Ikdeep Singh, global president, Mars Pet Nutrition, said in the release. "I'm confident that his global knowledge, passion for people and pets, and expertise in pet food innovation will make him an immeasurable asset to our Pet Nutrition R&D team."
Centerstone announces retirement of Ralph Barr
Nashville-based Centerstone, a nonprofit health system specializing in mental health and substance use disorder treatments, has announced the retirement of Dr. Ralph Barr, senior regional psychiatrist.
According to a release, Barr has served Centerstone for nearly 42 years, working in a clinical supervisory and direct service role. He was based in Columbia.
Prior to moving to Columbia in 1980 to assume the position of medical director of the Columbia Area Mental Health Center, Barr was an assistant professor at Vanderbilt University and served in the U.S. Army Medical Corps at Fort Sill, Oklahoma.
Additionally, Barr served on the medical staff of Maury Regional Medical Center.
“Dr. Barr has been an integral part of Centerstone for over four decades,” Matt Hardy, regional chief operating officer for Centerstone, said in the release. “We are grateful for the commitment he has made to Centerstone and to those living in Middle Tennessee. We wish him the best as he embarks on the next chapter of his journey.”
