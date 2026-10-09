Omni adds Luke DeLaVergne as COO 3LS-affiliated Nashville-based child welfare services provider welcomes former Bethany Christian Services EVP William Williams William Williams Author twitter Author email Oct 9, 2026 Oct 9, 2026 Updated Oct 9, 2026 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gift this article New subscriber benefit! Copied to clipboard Out of gifts for the month Unfortunately you've used all of your gifts this month. Your counter will reset on the first day of next month. Share this article paywall-free Email Copy Link Nashville-based child welfare and behavioral health services provider Omni Family of Services has announced the appointment of Luke DeLaVergne as chief operating officer.A press release does not note whom DeLaVergne replaces. Luke DeLaVergne Photo: 3LS/Omni × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm%96 >@G6 4@>6D 27E6C ~>?: :? |2C49 2??@F?465 :E 925 k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^HHH]?2D9G:==6A@DE]4@>^3FD:?6DD^>02?502^@>?:\24BF:C6D\A:EED3FC89\D@4:2=\D6CG:46D\286?4J^2CE:4=605a4`fd6h\5fgg\cch`\ha2f\4g_h6bbd3fbe]9E>=Q E2C86ElQ03=2?<Qm24BF:C65 D@4:2= D6CG:46D 286?4J yFDE:46(@C<D *@FE9r2C6k^2m 7@C 2? F?5:D4=@D65 DF>]k^AmkAms6{2'6C8?6 3C:?8D >@C6 E92? `f J62CD @7 =6256CD9:A 6IA6C:6?46 :? E96 ?@?AC@7:E 2?5 D@4:2= D6CG:46D D64E@CD] w:D 6IA6C:6?46 :?4=F56D A=2??:?8[ @C82?:K2E:@?2= A6C7@C>2?46[ AC@8C2> 56G6=@A>6?E[ 3FD:?6DD 8C@HE9[ 4@?EC24E 4@>A=:2?46 2?5 =6256CD9:A 56G6=@A>6?E]k^AmkAm|@DE C646?E=J[ s6{2'6C8?6 D6CG65 2D :?E6C:> D6?:@C G:46 AC6D:56?E @7 @A6C2E:@?D 2E q6E92?J r9C:DE:2? $6CG:46D[ AC@G:5:?8 @A6C2E:@?2= @G6CD:89E :? ae DE2E6D] t2C=:6C :? 9:D 42C66C[ 96 D6CG65 2D 4@F?EJ 5:C64E@C 7@C E96 r2C= !6C<:?D r6?E6C 7@C E96 !C6G6?E:@? @7 r9:=5 p3FD6 :? y24<D@?[ %6??6DD66[ 7@C H9:49 96 >2?2865 EH@ 49:=5 25G@424J 46?E6CD 2?5 @G6CD2H AC@8C2>D[ 7F?5C2:D:?8[ 3@2C5 56G6=@A>6?E 2?5 4@>>F?:EJ 6?8286>6?E]k^AmkAm~>?:[ ?@H 9@>6 E@ >@C6 E92? `[a__ :?5:G:5F2=D[ H2D 7@F?565 :? `hh` 2?5 :D A2CE @7 }2D9G:==6\32D65 b{$ x?4]’D >F=E:A=6 6>A=@J66\@H?65 4@>A2?:6D]k^AmkAm“{F<6 3C:?8D E96 56AE9 @7 @A6C2E:@?2= =6256CD9:A 2?5 9F>2?\D6CG:46D 6IA6C:6?46 ?66565 E@ 96=A ~>?: 8C@H C6DA@?D:3=J 2?5 DEC6?8E96? @FC :>A24E[” y2?6 (:?EK[ AC6D:56?E 2?5 rt~ @7 ~>?: u2>:=J @7 $6CG:46D[ D2:5 :? E96 C6=62D6]k^AmkAm“pD @FC 7@@EAC:?E 6IA2?5D[ @FC 7@4FD C6>2:?D @? C6249:?8 >@C6 A6@A=6 2?5 56=:G6C:?8 36EE6C @FE4@>6D E9C@F89 6G:56?46\32D65 AC24E:46D[ :??@G2E:@? 2?5 9:89\BF2=:EJ D6CG:46D] {F<6’D 6IA6C:6?46 56G6=@A:?8 AC@8C2>D[ =625:?8 E62>D 24C@DD >F=E:A=6 DE2E6D 2?5 3F:=5:?8 DFDE2:?23=6 @A6C2E:@?D H:== 36 :?G2=F23=6 2D H6 25G2?46 E92E H@C<]”k^AmkAmu@F?565 :? a_`d 2?5 =65 3J rt~ tC:4 $EC:4<=2?5[ E96 27@C6>6?E:@?65 b{$ x?4] @776CD D@4:2= D6CG:46 @C82?:K2E:@?D 25>:?:DEC2E:G6 2?5 25G:D@CJ D6CG:46D C6=2E65 E@ 7:?2?46 2?5 244@F?E:?8[ 9F>2? C6D@FC46D[ A2JC@==[ >2C<6E:?8 4@>>F?:42E:@?D 2?5 :?7@C>2E:@? E649?@=@8J]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags 3ls Inc. L3 Technologies William Williams Author twitter Author email Follow William Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Oracle commits $10M to sustain Nashville Symphony What we know about Thursday's shooting at the federal courthouse Copeland files ethics complaint against congressional opponent Van Epps Southwest announces more BNA flights for 2027 Federal judge dismisses DC BLOX lawsuit against Metro