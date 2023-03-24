Early-stage investment firm Nashville Capital Network recently recognized its 20th anniversary.
According to a release, NCN has funded 58 companies that have raised more than $100 million through the NCN platform. The companies have gone on to raise $1.4 billion in follow-on capital and have aggregate enterprise values in excess of $8 billion.
Additionally, the release notes, NCN manages four private venture capital funds, including the recently announced $77 million NCN Fund IV, and has more than 100 professional investors.
As part of the 20th anniversary, NCN launched an updated logo and website.
“Over the last two decades, Nashville’s entrepreneurial landscape has changed significantly,” Sid Chambless, NCN co-managing partner with Chase Perry, said in the release. “Sparked by focused community efforts and accelerated by the arrival of many large corporations, our city has exploded into a recognized hub for venture capital investment.
Chambless said companies such as Confirmation.com (now Thompson Reuters), Emma (now Marigold) and Horizon Resource Group (now Omnia Partners) “helped change the way growth-stage investors think” about Nashville.
“Today, NCN is partnered with some of the most prolific institutional investors in the world, helping to build the next generation of landmark companies in Nashville and beyond.”
NCN manages multiple venture capital funds including NCN Angel Fund I, NCN Angel Fund II, Tennessee Angel Fund, NCN Partners Fund and NCN Fund IV.
Vanderbilt begins sesquicentennial celebration
Vanderbilt University has launched a new website commemorating its sesquicentennial — the 150th anniversary of the university’s founding.
According to a release, the website features archival and contemporary photographs, stories, information chronicling Vanderbilt’s past and present, and details related to events planned for March 24-25 and kicking off the university’s yearlong sesquicentennial celebration.
Read more here.
Centennial Park Conservancy preps for Nashville Earth Day
Local nonprofit Centennial Park Conservancy has announced that Nashville Earth Day will return to Centennial Park Bandshell on April 22 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
According to a release, Centennial Park Conservancy (which works to preserve and enhance Centennial Park and the Parthenon while providing accessible cultural programming for the city) will partner with Urban Green Lab (led by executive director Todd Lawrence) for the free event.
Sustaining partners include Amazon, Nissan and HCA Healthcare Foundation, while presenting sponsors are Kroger, WM and the Sandra Schatten Foundation. Supporting sponsors include Republic Services, Nashville Parks Foundation, First Horizon Foundation and BMW of Nashville
Nashville Earth Day will feature live music and more than 75 exhibitors and vendors, including local growers and makers, nonprofits, sustainable small businesses, and state/Metro government agencies.
“Centennial Park Conservancy is honored to host Nashville Earth Day at the park once again,” Justin Branam, Centennial Park Conservancy vice president of programming, said in the release. “We’re so grateful to our partner Urban Green Lab for bringing their sustainability expertise to the event, not only to provide practical and helpful tips for attendees but to also help eliminate event waste. Between our fantastic lineup of speakers, on-site exhibitors and vendors, live music, and Kidsville activities, there’s truly something for everyone at this year’s Earth Day celebration.”
America’s Motor Sports sells to peer
East Tennessee’s Mountain Motorsports has announced the purchase of local business America’s Motor Sports.
Terms of the deal are not being disclosed, according to a release.
America’s Motor Sports offers locations in Dickson, Madison and Nashville. Founded in 1982, the company sells motorcycles, scooters, ATVs and personal watercraft.
The release notes Mountain Motorsports (the main office for which is located in the Kodak, Tenn.) offers nine locations in Tennessee, Alabama and Georgia.
Chris Watts serves as president and CEO of America's Motor Sports, while Justin Price is president and co-founder of Mountain Motorsports, which was founded in 2000.
Send info to wwilliams@nashvillepost.com.