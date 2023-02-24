The James Beard Restaurant and Chef Award Nominees will be announced on March 29 at a 9 a.m. event at Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum — a first for Nashville.
According to a release, the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. will team with Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum to undertake the national event.
In addition to announcing the final list of nominees from a longer list of semifinalists, the James Beard Foundation will announce this year’s Leadership Award winners and the Lifetime Achievement Award and Humanitarian of the Year Award winners.
Slim & Husky’s Pizza Beeria, a 2023 James Beard Award Semifinalist, Loveless Cafe and Biscuit Love will provide food for the event.
Relatedly, NCVC will host a fundraising dinner, “Soundbites of Nashville,” that will feature 10 of the city’s chefs, including two who are 2023 James Beard Award Semifinalists and several who are past semifinalists, nominees and winners.
“We look forward to highlighting Nashville’s growing culinary advancements by partnering with one of the most recognized names in American dining for the Friends of James Beard Benefit, as well as the nominee announcement,” Butch Spyridon, CEO of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp., said in the release “I want to give a special word of thanks to Pat Martin for pushing us to build the relationship with the James Beard Foundation and for also being one of the participating chefs. Hosting the James Beard Foundation for the first time is another step toward solidifying Nashville’s reputation as a world-class dining destination and is a huge validation of what we all already know about Nashville’s incredible dining scene.”
Nashville-based chefs participating in the Soundbites fundraiser include the following:
- James Beard Award Winner Sean Brock of Audrey, The Continental, Joyland and June
- James Beard Award Winner Maneet Chauhan of Chauhan Ale and Masala House, Tansuo and The Mockingbird
- Owner André Prince Jeffries of Prince’s Hot Chicken, JBF America’s Classics Award Winner
- James Beard Award Nominee Philip Krajeck of Rolf & Daughters and Folk
- 2023 James Beard Award Semifinalist Noelle Marchetti of Yolan
- Pitmaster Pat Martin of Martin’s Bar-B-Que-Joint and Hugh-Baby’s BBQ & Burger Shop
- 2023 James Beard Award Semifinalist Trevor Moran of Locust
- James Beard Award Nominee Julia Sullivan of Henrietta Red
- James Beard Award Semifinalist Vivek T. Surti of TAILOR
- Chef Aniello Turco of Mimo Restaurant and Bar
The 2023 James Beard Awards semifinalists list released in January includes the following locals:
- Outstanding Restaurateur: Clinton Gray, Derrick Moore and Emanuel Reed with Slim & Husky’s Pizza Beeria
- Emerging Chef: Julio Hernandez of Maiz de la Vida
- Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker: Noelle Marchetti of Yolan
- Best Chef Southeast: Josh Habiger of Bastion and Trevor Moran of Locust
Read more here from Post sister publication Nashville Scene.
McGlinchey Stafford relocates within downtown
The local office of McGlinchey Stafford has relocated within downtown to the AT&T Tower.
According to a release, McGlinchey has taken 5,000 square feet of space in the office tower, which offers an address of 333 Commerce St. At 617 feet, the AT&T Tower is the tallest building in Tennessee.
Previously, McGlinchey operated its offices at the Fifth Third Center at 424 Church St. The firm opened its local office in mid-2018.
With the hire of entertainment attorney Hillel Frankel in January, the firm also maintains an office on Music Row to serve the record labels, publishing companies, producers and artists that comprise the heart of Nashville’s music and film industries.
“As McGlinchey grows our Nashville presence and doubles our square footage, we’re excited to be centrally located in the heart of downtown,” Shaun Ramey, managing member of the firm’s Nashville office and co-chair of its financial services litigation practice group. “This location offers the best of both worlds, with the city’s courts and its vibrant music, culture and food scene within walking distance. The location north of Broadway affords easy driving access for our employees, clients and guests.”
Headquartered in New Orleans, McGlinchey Stafford offers 17 offices nationwide, including in Birmingham, Cleveland, Dallas, Houston, New York and Washington D.C.
Ozgener Family Cigars lands national recognition
Nashville-based Ozgener Family Cigars has been named 2022 New Company of the Year by Halfwheel, a site that reports on cigar industry news.
In addition, and according to a release, magazine Cigar Aficionado has given Ozgener Family Cigars a 92 point average rating related to the brand's Bosphorus cigar. Bosphorus pays homage to the Ozgeners native country of Turkey and is named after the Bosphorus Strait.
Tim Ozgener launched Ozgener Family Cigars in 2022 to carry on his family’s legacy. His late father, Cano Ozgener, founded CAO International in 1968 with Meerschaum pipes, and introduced its cigar line in 1994. CAO Cigars were distributed to more than 60 countries when it sold to ST Group in 2007. At the time, Tim Ozgener was president of the company, with sister Aylin also in a leadership role.
The Ozgeners are known for having established nonprofit OZ Arts Nashville, which is dedicated to showcasing contemporary performing arts.
“I am proud to represent Nashville, a city that has been an amazing community for my family and supported us and our businesses for decades,” Tim Ozgener said in the release. “My family’s reputation started with premium cigars and has grown with the establishment of OZ Arts Nashville. I’m delighted that my passion for creating items and experiences that bring joy to peoples' lives also carries on our family’s legacy.”
