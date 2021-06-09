Vanderbilt University School of Medicine’s Dr. Stacie Dusetzina has been appointed to a three-year term on the Medicare Payment Advisory Commission (MedPAC).
Dusetzina (pictured) is associate professor of health policy and Ingram Associate Professor of Cancer Research.
MedPAC is an advisory body that falls under the federal Government Accountability Office. The 17 members collectively advise Congress on issues affecting the Medicare program, including access to care, quality of care and other pressing issues affecting Medicare and its beneficiaries.
“It is an honor to be selected for this role, and I’m absolutely thrilled to be serving as a commissioner,” Dusetzina told vumc.com. I am looking forward to contributing my expertise related to prescription drug policy to the commission and to working with this outstanding group of health policy experts.”
Dusetzina has authored or co-authored over 150 peer-reviewed articles contributing to the areas of health insurance coverage for and affordability of prescription medicines.
Reappointed members, whose terms will also expire in April 2024, include Dr. Jonathan Perlin, president of clinical services and chief medical officer of Nashville-based HCA Healthcare.
NIC Global to expand in Gallatin
NIC Global officials recently announced the company will expand operations in Gallatin — a $2 million investment that will yield 28 new jobs.
NIC (National Industrial Concepts) Global specializes in mechanical and electromechanical assembly, sheet metal fabrication and global sourcing of metal and plastic components. The company is home to 200 employees at its Sumner County operations, located at 501 N. Belvedere Drive.
The expansion includes investments in fabrication equipment, special error-proofing systems and upgrades to the company’s powder-coating capabilities. Additionally, NIC will be adding 26,000 square feet of additional manufacturing space to support new programs.
"Since choosing to locate our second manufacturing facility here in 2004, we have emerged as an industry leader in quality and innovation,” Troy Wood, NIC Global vice president, said in the release. “Our Gallatin team has been a cornerstone of our success, and we are excited to continue investing in our Team and community. We are especially appreciative of the ongoing support from the City of Gallatin, Sumner County and State of Tennessee Chambers and Economic Development teams.”
During the last five years, the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development has supported nearly 15 economic development projects in Sumner County, resulting in 2,200 job commitments and $1 billion in capital investment.
In addition to Gallatin, NIC Global operates locations in Woodinville, Washington (its corporate headquarters); Chillicothe, Ohio; Denton, Texas; and Shenzhen, China.
Teach for America Nashville-Chattanooga lands $100K grant
Local nonprofit Phoenix Club of Nashville — in collaboration with AllianceBernstein, John Ingram and Jerry and Susan Geraghty — has announced a $100,000 grant award to Teach for America Nashville-Chattanooga’s Nashville Aspiring School Leader Fellowship program.
The NASLF addresses Nashville’s need for a pipeline of effective principal and mid-level school leaders. The Fellowship recruits TFA alumni, corps members, and other education professionals, then partners with a local university to train and place them. TFA provides the fellows with foundational administrator leadership development experience at TFA’s Pre-Service, where fellows lead the development of a cohort of new TFA teachers.
“Research shows that a strong school leader raises all boats in a school — teachers and students alike — and can have an outsized impact on student outcomes,” Benjamin Schumacher, executive director of TFA-Nashville-Chattanooga, said in the release. “Along with our partners, we designed NASLF to match great potential leaders with great need in our community, and we are thrilled to see the leadership of our Fellows shine in support of their students.”
Patrick Baird serves as president of Phoenix Club of Nashville.
Marketing agency The Artist Evolution adds Nashville office
Marketing agency The Artist Evolution LLC is now operating in Nashville.
According to a release, the company — which also has a presence in Atlanta and in Fayetteville, Arkansas, is partnering with local businessman John Taylor, longstanding owner of Minuteman Press and NashvillePrinting.com.
Derek Champagne serves as founder and owner of The Artist Evolution, which began operations in 2007,
“Nashville is a market that we are very excited about, and finding the right partner who aligned with our core values and vision for growth was critical,” Champagne, said in the release. “John more than meets our criteria, with his 25+ year business reputation in this market, and we aligned closely on values, vision, and team culture.”
