The International Association of Defense Counsel has announced that Kathleen Ingram Carrington, an attorney with Butler Snow LLP’s Nashville office, has joined the organization.
According to a release, the Chicago-based IADC bills itself as an invitation-only global legal organization for attorneys who represent corporate and insurance interests.
Carrington (pictured) focuses her practice on personal injury and product liability litigation related to recalled products and allegations of product defect. She represents manufacturers of recreational vehicles, industrial machinery and automobiles. She also maintains an appellate practice in state and federal courts across the United States after having served as a law clerk to Judge Rhesa Hawkins Barksdale of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit.
Carrington was Butler Snow’s 2019-20 Fellow for the Leadership Council on Legal Diversity. In addition, she is actively involved with DRI, the leading organization of defense attorneys and in-house counsel, and is a frequent speaker and author on products liability topics.
Carrington received her J.D. degree (magna cum laude) from the University of Mississippi School of Law and her Bachelor of Arts degree from Louisiana State University.
“I’m incredibly honored by the IADC’s invitation to membership,” Carrington said in the release. “To be extended the privilege to work alongside such exceptional professionals is humbling, and I look forward to many years of great experiences with the organization.”
Butler Snow's main office is located in Ridgeland, Mississippi, near Jackson.
Yoshi plans hiring due to growth
Nashville-based mobile and contactless auto services provider Yoshi has announced it plans to hire 100 employees by the end of 2022.
The announcement comes as the company continues to establish its local presence, having relocated in January to Nashville from California.
Yoshi — co-founded in 2015 by CEO Bryan Frist (a Nashville native) Nick Alexander and Dan Hunter — started operations as a direct-to-consumer refueling business. Since then, it has expanded the service menu on its platform with additional offerings such as light maintenance, car washes, details and oil changes. The company has also opened up its services to fleet and corporate customers as it continues to expand its business portfolio nationally.
To date, Yoshi has raised more than $38 million. GM Ventures and ExxonMobil have headlined the Series A and Series B fundraising rounds. Other investors include NBA All-Star Kevin Durant, NFL legend Joe Montana, and Y Combinator in Silicon Valley. Yoshi is devoting recent investments towards continued innovation and expansion, the release notes.
VU announces plan to disburse $7.3M in federal funding
Vanderbilt University has announced it will use $7.3 million it has received as part of the federal American Rescue Plan Act to provide funds to students who were enrolled in the spring 2021 term and with the greatest identified needs related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a release, the effort is in response to U.S. Department of Education recommendations.
Students to be assisted are those with a federal expected family contribution of $25,000 or less. In addition, each student recipient must have received financial aid for the fall 2020 or spring 2021 semesters.
Some 32 percent of Vanderbilt’s students — split near evenly among undergraduates, graduate and professional students — will receive the funds, the release notes.
