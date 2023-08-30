Leadership Middle Tennessee has announced 42 Middle Tennesseans who are part of the organization’s class of 2024.
According to a release, the community leaders will undertake 11 months of learning about the 10 area counties that Hendersonville-based Leadership Middle Tennessee covers. Participants undertake 10 monthly day-and-a-half-long issues-focused sessions.
“Now more than ever, it’s important to understand the people and the issues that comprise and affect our region,” Lee Rucks, Leadership Middle Tennessee president, said in the release. “These class members have an amazing opportunity to learn more about each of our ten counties and, in the process, themselves as leaders. It’s an important part of making a difference in our communities.”
The 2024 class members are listed below by county:
Cheatham: Bill Anderson-Nabholz Construction Corporation, Archibold Marowa-Hiscall Inc.
Davidson: Gavin Baxter-JE Dunn Construction, Raquel Beck-Pinnacle Financial Partners, Paige Bernick-Lewis Thomason PC, Phillip Branch-Merrill Lynch, Suzannah Gills-Turner Construction Company, Harry Perret-The Oak Tree Advisors, Selina Staub-Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Lindsay Youngbauer-Woodmont Investment Counsel.
Dickson: Stacey Levine-Healthy Parks Healthy Person, Sommer Pearson-Dickson Arts Council.
Maury: Wesley Bryant-Parks, Bryant, & Snyder PLLC, Michael Franks-TriStar Bank, Travis Groth-Maury County Chamber & Economic Alliance.
Montgomery: Curtis Glenn-Clarksville Police Department, Robert Huffman-Nova Technologies, Rylan Kean-Millan Enterprises LLC, Cheryl Lankford-Legends Bank, Erin Yow-Hilldale Christian Child Care Center.
Robertson: Mandy Christenson-White House Area Chamber of Commerce, Keifus Malone-Owens Corning, Adele Watts-The Springfield Woolen Mills/Southern States Construction.
Rutherford: Colleen Dudley-Habitat for Humanity of Tennessee, Charles Frazier-Law Offices of Charles R. Frazier, Chad Hill-Volunteer State Bank, Janet Kincherlow-Martin-Urban League of Middle Tennessee, Lori Williams-Middle Tennessee Electric.
Sumner: John Isbell-Sumner County Government, Wendy Navarro-Navarro Creative Group, Ray Tate-FirstBank, Jordan Woodruff-Cumberland Capital Partners.
Williamson: A.J. Bahou-Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP, Kel McDowell-Williamson Inc., Doris McMillan-New Hope Academy, Jennifer Shepard-First Farmers & Merchants Bank, Kevin Townsel-City of Franklin.
Wilson: Chris Crowell-Liberty State Bank, Ray Render-Congressman John Rose, Lauren Smith-Charis Health Center, Courtney Wheeler-Cumberland University. At Large: Heather Bay-Direct Flight Solutions LLC.
The organization has also named Cara Ince of Davidson County among six new members to its board to serve three-year appointments.
Worldwide Stages seeks new production facilities
Worldwide Stages in Spring Hill has announced it is seeking public investment of up to $75 million.
Specifically, and according to a release, the company has issued a Regulation A offering, so as to sell securities to generate funds to build new production facilities.
Reg A applies to public offerings of securities and provides an exemption from SEC registration. According to a release, the company chose Tier 2 to allow its offering to accredited and non-accredited investors worldwide.
The entertainment facility plans to use the proceeds to add soundstages and amenities as well as acquire equipment and technology to expand its services for music, television, film and virtual production.
“We are excited to share this opportunity with our community and invite them to join us in our vision of transforming the entertainment production landscape in Nashville and beyond,” Kelly Frey, CEO of Worldwide Stages, said in the release. “We believe that our campus provides an unparalleled value proposition for our clients.”
Founded in 2019, Worldwide Stages has hosted numerous feature film and TV production companies and music artists on its campus.
Airport seeks expansion related to retail, restaurant spaces
Airport retail development and management company Fraport Tennessee has announced eight leasing opportunities at Nashville International Airport related to the planned expansion of Concourse D.
According to a release, Fraport opened the request for proposals process for the retail, food, drink and service sites on Aug. 15. Proposals are due by Sept. 12.
The design work for the extension has begun and will include five new gates, eight concessions locations and an open-air veranda. Of the eight concessions options, three will be food and drink spots, three will be retail/service and two will be hybrid. Construction on those spots will be ready to begin in February 2025.
“We opened 25 more new shops and restaurants over the past 18 months and are thrilled to embark on this next phase of development,” Matt Jennings, vice president of Fraport Tennessee, said in the release. “Visitors will have more retail and dining choices with Tennessee flair and much more to discover at BNA.”
Fraport USA, a subsidiary of Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide, is the developer and manager of the retail, food and beverage programs at multiple airports in addition to BNA. Based in Frankfurt, Fraport AG has a presence at approximately 30 airports worldwide.
