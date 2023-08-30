Leadership Middle Tennessee has announced 42 Middle Tennesseans who are part of the organization’s class of 2024.

lee-rucks.png

Lee Rucks

According to a release, the community leaders will undertake 11 months of learning about the 10 area counties that Hendersonville-based Leadership Middle Tennessee covers. Participants undertake 10 monthly day-and-a-half-long issues-focused sessions.

Screen Shot 2023-08-29 at 2.46.57 PM.png
Screen Shot 2023-08-29 at 2.46.43 PM.png