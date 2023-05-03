InsBank parent company Inscorp has announced its shareholders have elected local commercial real estate industry veteran Rob Lowe to the company's board of directors.
The executive managing director and a partner at the local office of Dallas-based Stream Realty, Lowe has been involved in brokering transactions and developing sites, with his efforts having been recognized by, among others, the Urban Land Institute, Nashville chapter.
Lowe previously worked as a senior managing director with Cushman & Wakefield and as a principal and member of the board of directors of Cushman’s predecessor firm, Cassidy Turley. A Vanderbilt University graduate, he has held leadership roles with the Nashville Downtown Partnership and is a longtime supporter of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee.
“Rob’s depth of experience in CRE and local market knowledge are a great compliment to the expertise of our lending team inside the bank,” Jim Rieniets, InsBank (stylized as “INSBANK”) president and CEO, said in the release. “Having a board of directors with skill sets that are both diverse and relevant is a critical element of success in our industry, and Rob’s inclusion is a continuation of those objectives for our company.”
In addition, Inscorp has announced that its board of directors has declared a semi-annual dividend payment of $0.17 per share. The figure represents an increase of 13 percent compared to the most recent dividend. The dividend is payable on June 9 to shareholders of record as of May 19.
Also, the company’s board authorized the repurchase of shares of up to $3 million of the company’s outstanding common stock.
“Record earnings in 2022 and a healthy first quarter support the steady increase in dividends to our shareholders,” Rieniets said. “As the company continues to grow, we seek to optimize the allocation of earnings to support capital for balance sheet expansion, while enhancing shareholder returns with both dividends and share repurchases.
InsBank was founded in 2000.
Vanderbilt Poll: Consensus on guns, abortion
In its semiannual statewide survey, the Vanderbilt Poll measured significant bipartisan support for various gun regulations, basic protections for abortion access as well as health care access for the LGBTQ community.
The survey was conducted April 19–23 among 1,003 registered Tennessee voters. The release of the poll (read here) follows Vanderbilt’s having released a similar poll, focused on Nashville specifically, in late April (read here).
“It’s hopeful that while 58 percent of respondents view Tennesseans as divided, there is a fairly strong agreement on basic next steps in our most politically divisive issues,” John Geer, co-director with Josh Clinton of the Vanderbilt Poll, and dean of the Vanderbilt University College of Arts and Science and professor of political science, said in the release. “At the same time, 74 percent of registered voters say they’d prefer their elected leaders compromise across the aisle rather than strictly pursue their own values and priorities.”
Since May 2012, the Vanderbilt Poll has asked registered voters to rank what issue should be the Tennessee government’s top priority. For 20 consecutive surveys, guns ranked last or nearly last. This April, the issued ranked as the third-most important, just 2 percentage points behind education and 3 percentage points behind the economy.
On April 11, and, in part, in response to The Covenant School shooting in Nashville, Gov. Bill Lee signed an executive order strengthening background checks for firearm purchases. According to the VU poll, the action is supported by 82 percent of Tennesseans with only 10 percent opposing it.
Seventy-two percent of self-described MAGA Republicans and 81 percent of non-MAGA Republicans support the governor’s executive order, as do 91 percent of Democrats and 78 percent of independents. Among those who strongly or somewhat favor the National Rifle Association, support for the executive action is also strong at 74 percent and 77 percent, respectively.
An overwhelming majority of registered voters also support a so-called “red flag” law that would temporarily restrict access to guns for individuals who are at a high risk of harming themselves or others.
Tri Star buys retail convenience company
Nashville’s Tri Star Energy has acquired Union City, Tenn.-based Cox Oil for an undisclosed sum.
According to a release, the deal includes Cox Oil’s convenience retail brands Little General and Maverick Quick Shop.
The acquisition adds more than 50 locations, which will bring Tri Star Energy’s total store count to almost 200 locations across Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia and Kentucky.
“Cox Oil is a well-established company whose reputation and core values align nicely with ours,” Steve Hostetter, CEO of Tri Star Energy, said in the release. “They have great locations, many in areas where we do not currently operate. Our combined companies will feature some of the best programs and operators in our region, allowing us to continue to grow and build the brand in the future.”
Tri Star Energy’s newly combined roster includes more than 1,500 employees. The 22-year-old company operates retail convenience stores, coffee shops, commercial fuel programs and wholesale fuel operations in Tennessee, Kentucky, Georgia, North Carolina, Florida and Alabama.
Sport Seasons to close in West Nashville
Local retails sporting goods franchise Sport Seasons is set to close its West Nashville location this summer.
After more than three decades on White Bridge Road, the Nashville store is going to cease operations in late July, according to a report from NewsChannel 5. The store has operated in Lion's Head Village since 1989.
Following the closure of the locations at Rivergate Mall in Goodlettsville and Cool Springs in Franklin, the only Sport Seasons to remain open is in Murfreesboro at The Oaks, an outdoor shopping center.
Prior to the store closing in July, there will be an ongoing sale of Tennessee Titans, Nashville Predators and Nashville SC gear, as well as other items throughout the store.
Send info to wwilliams@nashvillepost.com.